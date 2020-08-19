As outages continue to ripple across Long Island on Wednesday morning, some PSEG ratepayers who endured days of sweltering heat without power or a callback from the utility are grumbling about PSEG's recently announced program to reimburse them for lost food and medicine, calling it too onerous, too little and too late.

More than 2,400 customers, including nearly 1,900 in Huntington, didn't have power Wednesday morning as rain fell across the Island. More than 420,000 customers lost power in the days and weeks following Tropical Storm Isaias, unleashing a torrent of protests from public officials and customers, and sparking state and local probes.

PSEG Long Island on Monday affirmed what public officials had been demanding for more than a week: some form of compensation for spoiled food and medicine caused by the outage.

PSEG’s policy — a break from past utility practice that generally rejected claims for losses due to weather — requires that ratepayers had to have been without power for 72 hours or more. Those who wanted more than $150 in reimbursement had to show proof of purchase through a store or credit card receipt, or a photo of spoiled food — difficult for those who’d thrown out food more than a week ago. The top payout would be $250 for food, well below what some pandemic-concerned ratepayers say they spent months stocking away in their freezers. Commercial customers can receive up to $5,000 but must show invoices, bank statements or other proof. Customers with documentation can also receive up to $300 for lost medicine.

All customers must apply for the reimbursement online by Sept. 16.

Joe Wexler of Old Westbury said his power was out for nine days in the storm’s aftermath. He estimated that he lost over $3,000 in lost meat — steaks, chicken, fish — in a separate freezer he keeps in his home, after he stocked up when his three children were released from college dorms in the early days of the pandemic.

“The $250 is not adequate,” he said. “We had $3,000 worth of food from a restaurant" stocked in his freezers. Wexler said his daughter did keep some receipts from recent grocery purchases, but it won’t help recover what he truly lost.

It’s not his first encounter with having to foot the bill for losses from LIPA/PSEG. A power surge through his house in December burned out the heating system, a double oven and his alarm system — causing $5,000 worth of damage for which he still plans to file a claim.

PSEG defers to a LIPA policy that only reimburses customers for acts of negligence by the utility to reimburse customers for losses. Only around 15% of customers ever get reimbursed, Newsday has reported. One customer, Marian Goldstein of Baldwin Harbor, won a rare $5,000 judgment against the company in 2018, after filing a claim in small-claims court.

PSEG in response said it worked with LIPA to expand its claims policy to "assist in relieving the hardship of losing power in August, together with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, in a statement Wednesday, said her office was “not done fighting” over the reimbursement policy, which she nevertheless called a “good first step,” while urging all who lost food to file claims.

For those who don’t have computers or don’t know how to use the online form, a spokesman said Curran’s office has asked PSEG to work individually with customers because “they are most likely part df the county’s most vulnerable population that would have had spoiled medications as well due to the outage."

Joe Rinaldi of West Islip said he lost power for five days after Isaias, starting when the first winds began to blow before the full force of the storm. By day three without power, he’d thrown away hundreds of dollars worth of food in a refrigerator and freezer.

“I lost everything,” he said, adding he lives alone and pays for his food in cash. He said he never conceived of the notion of photographing the loss.

“If this guy thinks we’re sitting around our refrigerators and freezers taking pictures” of rotting food, he’s mistaken, Rinaldi said. He suggested PSEG make it easier on customers and simply include a bill credit for those who have no record of their loss or can’t bother to fill out the forms and file the paperwork.

“The last thing you’re thinking after a storm is that you’ll have to show evidence of buying something to get reimbursed,” he said, suggesting that PSEG officials “prove to me with your picture that you can do the job.”

Susan Tito of Smithtown said she tried to manage food loss in her refrigerator and freezer after experiencing three separate outages during the restoration period. Food lost during the first five-day outage won't be reimbursed because she didn't have receipts for it, and "what a shame I didn't take pictures," she said.

But when power was restored after five days, she went out and quickly restocked her fridge, only to see power go out again. She wound up schlepping food over to a friend's house who had power. In all, she said, she lost hundreds of dollars of food, but will have to settle for the $150 because she has no receipts for the initial loss, which included food bought as much as a month ago.

"It was just so many things I threw out," she said. "In the end we'll take a loss."

Paul Mullady of Mount Sinai said he had digital receipts for the food he and his wife, Elizabeth, bought in the run up to the storm. They were out for eight days after the storm and lost less than $150, so they’ll be able to get reimbursed just by filling out an online form listing the products lost and their estimated cost. If he’d lost more and needed photos to prove it, Mullady said, he’d be out of luck.

“To have pictures of rotten food is a stretch,” he said.