Some 5,500 customers on Long Island were without electricity as Sunday afternoon, while outages continued in some areas for Internet, television, and phone that originated with Tropical Storm Isaias Aug. 4.

The outages come after PSEG Long island's restoration of the original 420,000 customers whose power was knocked out the high winds of Isaias, as well as thousands afterward that were storm-related.

Sunday's new outages were scattered across Long Island, on the North Shore, South Shore, and East End, according to the PSEG Long Island outage map. Sunday, there was on and off heavy rain on Long Island.

PSEG couldn't be immediately reached.

The number of outages for customers of Altice, the company that operates Optimum, and Verizon, was not disclosed by company representatives.

Lisa Anselmo, spokeswoman for Altice, acknowledged there were still customers without service but said they were few.

Verizon spokesman Steve Van Dinter also said there were some customers on the Island without services fully restored.

“Generally, as power has returned to areas [Verizon] Fios has followed soon after,” Van Dinter said in an email. “We are working through open issues for individual customers.”

Many optimum customers on Long Island have complained to Newsday of being without their phone, internet and cable services for days.

Sunday, two Suffolk customers reported having service restored Sunday after their stories were featured in Newsday.

Among them were Pat Desmond of Miller Place, who said Saturday that because her home had no internet, she was using her cellphone at a friend’s home.

Over the last week, the couple visited a nearby Optimum service store and called the customer service number several times, with no luck, she said. After talking with neighbors, she found that six others on her block have had similar experiences, she said.

“If somebody [from Optimum] contacted us and acknowledged us, that would’ve been nice. But we haven’t heard anything at all,” Desmond said.

In Copiague, Darrell Wilson and his wife, Brenda, had been without cable, phone and internet service since the day that Isaias hit. They had their service restored Sunday morning.

“We’ve made many calls to Optimum, but you can’t even get through,” Wilson said Saturday. “I actually got two phone calls and one text message that said, ‘Congratulations, your service has been fully restored.’ When we run down to check, there’s nothing.”

After being loyal customers for years, Wilson said he is starting to consider switching providers after this experience.

“We’ve been here for 31 years. We’ve been loyal customers for many years and the impression I’m getting from them is basically: They don’t care,” Wilson said.