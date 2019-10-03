Accused drug dealer from LI charged with manslaughter linked to 2 fatal overdoses

A Great Neck man will face manslaughter charges for providing cocaine, Xanax and heroin laced with fentanyl to his girlfriend and a male acquaintance, both of whom later died from overdoses, Queens prosecutors said.

Justin Lum, 30, of Forest Row, is the first alleged drug dealer to be charged in Queens with homicide connected to fatal drug overdoses.

Authorities say they launched an investigation after the two deaths and Lum was later heard on a recorded phone conversation telling another individual, to whom he was allegedly selling drugs, that if he died “you’d be technically my third body."

A grand jury Thursday handed down a 15-count indictment charging Lum with three counts of second-degree manslaughter and multiple counts of third- and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder remanded Lum, who faces between 26 to 126 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

"The defendant’s alleged actions weren’t just intolerable and unconscionable, but they were also criminal," said Queens Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan.

Scott Carrigan, Lam's Garden City-based defense attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

In April 2017, Lum supplied heroin to his girlfriend, Patricia Collado, 28, of Brooklyn, which they snorted at a movie theater in College Point and inside a parked car outside the theater, prosecutors said. Collado passed out and Lum called police, who rescued her after administering Naloxone, authorities said.

The next day Collado was released from the hospital and Lum provided her with more heroin at his grandfather's home in Flushing, prosecutors said.

But this time, when Collado went into cardiac arrest — with foam oozing from her mouth — Lum continued to snort more drugs and went to sleep, officials said. He discovered Collado the following morning and called 911 but she was already dead, investigators said.

Less than a year later, in March 2018, Lum supplied heroin to Calvin Brown, 24, of Bayside, who overdosed, prosecutors said. Lum called 911 and performed CPR until first responders arrived, officials said.

Brown survived but came back days later looking for more drugs, authorities said. Lum provided Brown with more heroin and he was found dead the next day by his mother, prosecutors said.

Lum is due back in court Dec. 11.