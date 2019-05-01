TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
Long Island

MTA: Investigation into "excessive" overtime underway at LIRR, others

In addition to internal investigations, MTA CEO Patrick Foye said he's asked MTA Inspector General Barry Kluger to conduct his own review of recent MTA overtime payments to "ensure that they were appropriately planned for, scheduled, signed off upon, and that the claimed hours were in fact worked."

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

The head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Thursday called for two separate investigations into overtime practices at the MTA’s operating agencies, including the Long Island Rail Road, to ensure that “excessive” overtime paid to some employees was legitimately earned.

In a statement Thursday, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said he has directed the presidents of the LIRR, Metro-North, and the New York City Transit bus and subway system to conduct a full review of overtime procedures and regulations with a focus on the last 12 months of overtime claims and payments “to ensure all were earned and appropriate.”

The reviews are to be conducted over the next 60 days, at the end of which the agency presidents will report their findings to the MTA Board.

“If this investigation suggests we need to look back farther than 12 months, we will do so,” Foye said. “It is important that we are doing everything we can to carry out the work of the MTA efficiently and cost effectively. We have strict procedures and regulations in place regarding scheduling and payment of overtime. Those procedures either must be followed or we need to implement stronger rules on day-to-day procedures. “

Foye’s call comes as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is under fire over a payroll report released last week that revealed alarming overtime payments to some workers. The agency’s highest-paid employee in 2018, LIRR chief measurement officer Thomas Caputo — took home $344,147 in overtime, on top of his $117,499 salary. A subsequent Newsday analysis found that the LIRR’s overtime costs have grown by 51 percent over the past four years.

In addition to internal investigations, Foye said he’s asked MTA Inspector General Barry Kluger to conduct his own review of recent MTA overtime payments to “ensure that they were appropriately planned for, scheduled, signed off upon, and that the claimed hours were in fact worked.”

Review all time and attendance verification systems at their facilities to make sure work hours and attendance are reported accurately.

“The MTA is funded by taxpayers and is responsible for the safe transport of millions of people each day,” Foye said. “It is critical that we earn and maintain the public trust, every day.  Ensuring that every dollar spent on overtime is in fact being spent properly is part of that mission."

Headshot of Newsday employee Alfonso Castillo on June

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Riverhead High School Principal Charles Regan will not District: HS principal reassigned amid probe
Susan Sarandon films a scene for "Compromising Positions" 60 movies filmed on Long Island
The scene of the crash that killed an Cops: Off-duty NYPD cop killed in crash in Lynbrook
Acting Superintendent Regina Armstrong, at Tuesday's Hempstead school District budget plan: Cuts 100 jobs, including teachers
Actress Ann Hillary Knott, right, on the set LI's Ann Hillary Knott, TV and stage actress, dies
A search was underway at the Glen Cove Mystery about 1968 time capsule's spot may be solved