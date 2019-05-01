The head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Thursday called for two separate investigations into overtime practices at the MTA’s operating agencies, including the Long Island Rail Road, to ensure that “excessive” overtime paid to some employees was legitimately earned.

In a statement Thursday, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said he has directed the presidents of the LIRR, Metro-North, and the New York City Transit bus and subway system to conduct a full review of overtime procedures and regulations with a focus on the last 12 months of overtime claims and payments “to ensure all were earned and appropriate.”

The reviews are to be conducted over the next 60 days, at the end of which the agency presidents will report their findings to the MTA Board.

“If this investigation suggests we need to look back farther than 12 months, we will do so,” Foye said. “It is important that we are doing everything we can to carry out the work of the MTA efficiently and cost effectively. We have strict procedures and regulations in place regarding scheduling and payment of overtime. Those procedures either must be followed or we need to implement stronger rules on day-to-day procedures. “

Foye’s call comes as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is under fire over a payroll report released last week that revealed alarming overtime payments to some workers. The agency’s highest-paid employee in 2018, LIRR chief measurement officer Thomas Caputo — took home $344,147 in overtime, on top of his $117,499 salary. A subsequent Newsday analysis found that the LIRR’s overtime costs have grown by 51 percent over the past four years.

In addition to internal investigations, Foye said he’s asked MTA Inspector General Barry Kluger to conduct his own review of recent MTA overtime payments to “ensure that they were appropriately planned for, scheduled, signed off upon, and that the claimed hours were in fact worked.”

Review all time and attendance verification systems at their facilities to make sure work hours and attendance are reported accurately.

“The MTA is funded by taxpayers and is responsible for the safe transport of millions of people each day,” Foye said. “It is critical that we earn and maintain the public trust, every day. Ensuring that every dollar spent on overtime is in fact being spent properly is part of that mission."