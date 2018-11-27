A jury on Tuesday convicted an Oyster Bay highway official of diverting town resources to help a friend with a sidewalk repair after closing arguments concluded in the first of three corruption cases the Nassau district attorney’s office has brought against people with ties to the municipality.

Town Highway Maintenance Supervisor Salvatore Cecere, 51, of West Sayville, was convicted of on misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and theft of services. Former Public Works Commssioner Frank Antetomaso, 78, of Massapequa, who is Cecere's uncle and who was also on trial with him, was acquitted of all charges.

Earlier Tuesday, prosecutor Robert Cavallo told jurors in his closing argument that the case was “not about a sidewalk,” but “about whether we can trust our public servants to do what they’re supposed to do by treating the constituents that they serve equally and fairly under the law.”

He also replayed a wiretapped call between the defendants, which both the prosecution and defense have portrayed during the trial as a key piece of evidence.

Prosecutors had alleged Antetomaso, then the principal of an engineering firm with town contracts, called Cecere in August 2016 and asked if the town would repair a friend’s sidewalk after a dead tree damaged it.

They’ve alleged Cecere told Antetomaso on the call that a program subsidizing homeowners’ costs for sidewalk repairs had ended, but he would handle the work as a favor and then arranged for town workers to do so at the property on Greenwood Drive in Massapequa.

Cecere confessed after he learned of the wiretap that there were no special circumstances to justify the town doing the work for free, according to the prosecution.

Cavallo suggested Tuesday that investigators didn’t tape Cecere’s alleged confession because it would have spooked him and detectives believed he might have other information about potential corruption in the town.

But Cecere’s attorney, Joseph Ferri, argued that his client “didn’t break the rules,” but “did what he was supposed to do.”

Ferri said there was no “freebie” as the government had alleged because a bill — while delayed by bureaucratic red tape — was paid when homeowner Philip Vella got it.

Evidence showed the bill was dated less than a month after the defendants’ June 2016 arrests.

Ferri also emphasized Tuesday that investigators didn’t make a recording of his client when he spoke to them.

“So the government said here was a freebie and a confession and a plan and you’re shaking your head and saying ‘Where’s that evidence?’ That’s called reasonable doubt,” the lawyer told jurors.

Both Ferri and Antetomaso’s attorney, Joseph Conway, pointed Tuesday to the testimony of Oyster Bay’s deputy highway commissioner John Bishop.

Bishop testified last week that the homeowner got no special treatment and Cecere was authorized and obligated to take the actions he did when he learned of what Bishop said was a sidewalk tripping hazard.

But Cavallo said Tuesday that Bishop “wasn’t credible” and had “an agenda” to protect Cecere or the town.

“I don’t know the reason,” the prosecutor added. “Is it because he just got promoted to that position very shortly after some political donations?”

Cavallo also said a bill for the sidewalk repair went out to the homeowner after the arrests because the town needed “to scramble and make right what was wrong.”

But Conway argued that Cecere created a paper trail about the case in town’s computer system minutes after the phone call with his uncle. He said if investigators had checked town records before making arrests, they would have found documentation of the job and “nothing devious.”

Conway also said the wiretapped call showed his client was innocent.

He said Antetomaso didn’t ask for any favors of Cecere or make any demands. He said his client merely asked his nephew whether the town would normally take down a tree, and whether a homeowner or the town had to fix the sidewalk under the circumstances.

“Zero. That’s the evidence they have,” Conway said of prosecutors, whom he alleged didn’t fully investigate the case.