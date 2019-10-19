Shellfish was the breakfast of champions for Kortiza Hasim and Michael Fenner of Holbrook, who arrived early at the 36th annual Oyster Festival in Oyster Bay Saturday to get some morning mollusks.

“I love the taste of oysters,” said Hasim, 50, who decorated them with lemon, hot sauce, horseradish and cocktail sauce. “They have that sea water flavor I enjoy.”

Fenner, 56, was draped in Yankees gear celebrating his team’s win from the night before as he slurped the juice from an oyster shell.

“I give these oysters a 10 out of 10,” he said. “These are the freshest I’ve ever had.”

Hasim and Fenner were among the more than 150,000 people expected to attend this year's Oyster Festival, which draws visitors from Nassau, Suffolk and beyond to the historic hamlet of Oyster Bay. The event, which is co-sponsored by Newsday, is held in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park. It runs until Sunday.

On Saturday morning, Jim Lester was running the Oyster Bay Rotary’s oyster booth, where the lines were long and 32 shuckers were expected to open 60,000 oysters as fast as they could this weekend.

“The oysters from Oyster Bay Harbor are very sweet,” said Lester. “You are not going to get an oyster like this anywhere else.”

Sustainability is a focus at the festival this year, as an effort to collect all the shells is being made by The Community Oyster Restoration Effort (C.O.R.E.) in Garden City for recycling purposes.

“Shell material in the past would have gone into a landfill. But it’s actually a very valuable restoration tool,” said Aaren Freeman, C.O.R.E. executive director. “Putting the shells back in the bay provides habitat for the next generation of oysters.”

Over at the dock, people boarded the tall ship Nao Santa Maria from Seville, Spain, which is as a replica of navigator Christopher Columbus’ historic vessel. The three-masted, 92-foot long ship was a huge draw as guests got to climb aboard the four different levels: the poop deck, upper deck, main deck and hull.

“Stepping on the ship is like going back to the past or being in an epic movie,” said project manager Angel Rosa. In fact, the ship will be part of a Hollywood project set to start shooting in February in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tours are self-guided ($10 adults, $5 kids) with panel information boards to read and there’s an audio guide that can be scanned into your phone. Plus, the 17 crew members are available to answer any questions.

“The big question everyone asks is, ‘Where’s your steering wheel?’” said Rosa. “But steering wheels weren’t invented at the time the original Santa Maria was built in the mid-1400s and we do our best to be a faithful replica. Instead, we have a whipstaff, which is a vertical connection to the tiller and that allows us to steer the ship.”