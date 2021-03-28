A year later, LI worshippers happy to celebrate Palm Sunday in person 

Long Island worshipers went to church Sunday, delighted with the return of in-person Mass to mark the beginning of Holy Week.

Last year, Palm Sunday arrived as Long Islanders braced for a worsening pandemic that by early April had infected more than 26,000 residents who lived in Nassau and Suffolk counties. With social distancing rules in place, churches resorted to improvised ceremonies such as online and drive-through services.

With more people vaccinated and infection rates stabilizing, churchgoers said they were excited to get back some semblance of a tradition on Palm Sunday to commemorate the day Christians believe Jesus rode into Jerusalem days before he was crucified. Holy Week culminates with Easter Sunday.

"Obviously to come back for Mass is really exciting," said Piti White, who wore a mask, held a large umbrella and carried palms in her hand as she came out of St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre on Sunday morning.

White, of Rockville Centre, said the church had ropes set up and worshippers socially distanced — all measures that made her feel safe and comfortable.

"It’s such a challenging time and you want to be closer to your faith, right?" White said. "And you can’t come to the place where you find the most peace and solace. So a year later, it feels really nice to be back."

Sunday marked the first time Gina-Marie Bounds of Rockville Centre returned to church in person since the pandemic started.

"It was beautiful to be back," Bounds said. "It’s Palm Sunday. And it’s my birthday. I thought, what a better day to spend it than to be back in church? We are really excited to be here today."

Roberta Burt of West Hempstead said she had longed to be back in church.

"I was so looking forward to it. I wouldn’t miss it," Hurt said. "It was everything I expected."