The millenia-old tradition of celebrating Jesus’ birth was commemorated Friday on Long Island and across the world but the coronavirus pandemic shrank Christmas gatherings.

Family get-togethers, if occurring at all, were smaller. Mass services at churches, ordinarily one of the year’s most crowded, were socially distant, or entirely virtual, to minimize the pandemic, which has sickened 18.7 million Americans and killed 329,355 of them.

Bishop John Barres, in his midnight Mass address delivered at St. Agnes Cathedral, invoked the place in Italy where the Nativity scene originated almost 800 years ago by St. Francis of Assisi — the current pope’s namesake.

"This Christmas, in our world laden with the Crosses of COVID-19, political and economic turmoil and transition, racism, financial hardship, and so many other societal ills and challenges, let us remember this lesson from Greccio, Italy: Christmas is an event to be lived," Barres, the bishop of Rockville Centre, said to sparsely-filled pews, in a homily that was also streamed online.

And at St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill, the heart hospital of Catholic Health Services, emergency department medical assistants Suzy Krasner and Samantha Sanky helped collect gifts for children — six giant boxes of baby toys, leap frogs, arts and crafts supplies, toy cars, dollars, basketball, sports gear, hair styling tools and other items.

The gifts, destined for children on Long Island, were collected in boxes placed around the hospital, to be distributed by the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program, which dates to 1947.

"Honestly, without sounding cheesy, it felt really amazing to do something that brought nothing but happiness to everyone affected by the pandemic and hard times," Krasner said. "It’s been a rough year for our department at work and this felt amazing to do this holiday season."

Long Island has about 1.8 million Christians, of whom 1.5 million are Catholics, according to the most recently available tabulation by Association of Religion Data Archives.

More Americans search for "church" around the time of Easter — the celebration of what Christians believe was Jesus’ resurrection — and Christmas than at any other times of the year, according to a 2014 Pew analysis of Google Trends data.