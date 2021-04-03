Alyse Freda-Colon When my son was sent home from college

I remember that there was a change in the air, people were nervous. There was this scary virus being talked about but nobody really knew how bad it was or if it was going to affect us.

I had a friend and colleague who was freaking out and I honestly thought she was being an alarmist. It was early March. The two of us were attending an all-day professional conference and she called me at 6:30 that morning to say she was considering not going.

I told her I thought we’d be fine and that she was overreacting and she reluctantly agreed to go. I couldn’t imagine altering our plans or letting some obscure virus dictate our behavior. There were about 100 people in attendance. A woman sitting directly behind us was sniffling, sneezing and blowing her nose the entire day. And every time she did, there were worried glances around the room.

After the lunch break, those who were seated near her had moved to seats further away. There was fear in that room that didn’t have to be spoken to be felt or to be understood. At this point I still wasn’t fully convinced of the seriousness of the situation and thought that someone would find a way to contain this thing and then we would all carry on with our normal lives. Maybe that was denial or wishful thinking.

But in the weeks that followed there was a palpable fear everywhere I went and it’s all anyone could talk about.

When talk of a possible shutdown started, it sounded crazy. I remember being in a spin class at the gym and someone predicting that schools would close. "Well that could never happen" I thought. I told her my son was away at college in upstate New York and she said, "he will be sent home. Soon."

He came home for spring break a few days later and that’s the week things got really real. His college told the students not to return to campus. This was the moment I realized that this pandemic would change our lives.

There was talk of "pausing" and "sheltering in place." It felt like some scary doomsday movie was playing out in real life.

I remember wondering how I would continue working if nobody was allowed to leave their house. I am a psychotherapist and if I couldn’t see clients in my office, what would happen? How would I work? How would my son take music performance classes if he couldn’t perform and couldn’t be there to take classes? And the funny thing is that in retrospect, I hoped that this might resolve itself in a few weeks.

Each week that the stay at home orders were extended, there was hope among many that maybe next week we will all go back to normal; it was as if we couldn’t take in the severity of what was happening on a large scale and having it meted out in smaller doses made it more manageable.

There were so many things that we couldn’t imagine being canceled or being considered risky, things we all did every day: seeing friends, going to the store, going to the gym, going to work. I don’t think that anyone could have envisioned that a year later we would still be dealing with this.

I consider myself incredibly lucky. Myself and my family have been healthy and I have been able to continue my work via telehealth with barely a blip. But there are so many others who have had their worlds turned completely upside down by this pandemic and so many who didn’t survive.

So there was a moment when I realized that this pandemic would change my life, but over the past year I see that the pandemic has forced so many to be resourceful and resilient, and to find new ways to do their jobs or see their friends and family.

Things we could have never imagined have become our reality. And I think it will be a very, very long time before people go back to the comfort level that they had before the pandemic. You can’t unring a bell and you can’t unknow what you now know. This really happened. I, for one, truly couldn’t have imagined it.