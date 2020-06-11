Parole request denied in 1995 Bellmore killing

The parole request of a former Long Island man convicted of killing his wife was denied this week, bringing relief to the victim’s family, who had fought for months against his release, the man's biological son said Wednesday.

John Jackson, now 62, who was convicted of beating and strangling his wife, Elizabeth Gangi, in their Bellmore home in 1995, has served nearly the minimum of a 25-years-to-life sentence. He will be eligible for parole again in 2022.

Jackson’s biological son, Nick Gangi of Connecticut, said he was “relieved” to hear the board’s decision and will continue to fight at every turn to keep Jackson in prison.

“That’s what we wanted. We got what we wanted,” Gangi, 26, said Wednesday in a phone interview of Jackson’s parole denial. “[We’ve] just got to wait another two years and do it again.”

The decision came down this week after an interview was held June 1, according to an online calendar posted on the parole board website under the state's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Jackson is incarcerated in Bare Hill Correctional Facility near the U.S.-Canada border and could not be immediately reached for comment.

In previous letters to Newsday, Jackson said he is not represented by an attorney and maintained his innocence. He insisted that he was wrongfully convicted and set up by police detectives who didn't have another suspect.

"I would like the chance to prove to my son that I am innocent and try to be a part of his life, as well as take care of my mother who is now 82 and could use my help," he wrote in a March 4 letter.

Before the interview was held, an online petition organized on behalf of Nick Gangi and his family collected more than 12,800 signatures to ask for support to block Jackson’s release.