Long Island

Partial solar eclipse seen over Long Island this morning

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Crab

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga on Thursday morning. Credit: Asia Lee

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Early risers Thursday morning were treated to a partial solar eclipse.

The sun appeared as a crescent during the eclipse, seen around dawn, because the moon was blocking almost three-quarters of it, according to experts.

For New Yorkers, the partial eclipse — while stunning — differed from the "ring of fire," or full annular eclipse, seen farther north, from Canada to northern Russia and Greenland. With a ring of fire eclipse, only the outer perimeter of the sun is visible because the moon is revolving between it and the Earth.

In the United States, NASA said that the partial eclipse would appear in the skies above the southeast, the northeast, the Midwest and northern Alaska — but that sungazers would likely only get a clear view at sunrise.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

