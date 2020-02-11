Man is struck by vehicle, then shot in Patchogue, cops say

A driver struck a man with his vehicle, then shot him in Patchogue Tuesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The 35-year-old victim, who was not identified, had injuries that were not considered life threatening. He was treated at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

Detectives suspect the incident is connected to an earlier dispute, officials said.

As of Tuesday night, police had not said if there has been an arrest. The incident occurred in an alley near South Ocean Avenue, south of Main Street, police said.