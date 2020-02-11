TODAY'S PAPER
Man is struck by vehicle, then shot in Patchogue, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A driver struck a man with his vehicle, then shot him in Patchogue Tuesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The 35-year-old victim, who was not identified, had injuries that were not considered life threatening. He was treated at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

Detectives suspect the incident is connected to an earlier dispute, officials said.

As of Tuesday night, police had not said if there has been an arrest. The incident occurred in an alley near South Ocean Avenue, south of Main Street, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

