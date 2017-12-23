Long Island property owners are inundating town tax receivers’ offices with questions about paying their 2018 taxes early to get ahead of the new federal tax code’s limits on state and local deductions, officials said.

Tax receivers said they have fielded hundreds of calls from residents who want to pay their 2018 property and school taxes this month to deduct them from their 2017 federal taxes.

Under the $1.5 trillion federal tax bill signed into law Friday by President Donald Trump, property owners will only be able to deduct up to $10,000 in state and local income, sales and property taxes starting next year. The law also temporarily lowers individual taxes, cuts corporate taxes to 21 percent from 35 percent and increases standard deductions.

For many Long Islanders, that $10,000 cap will not be enough to cover their property taxes. Last year, average property tax bills were $11,232 in Nassau and $9,333 in Suffolk, according to an analysis by Attom Data Solutions, a California company that tracks real estate data.

Even if people pay early, it is not clear whether the new law will allow them to deduct 2018 payments from their 2017 federal taxes, said Stephen J. Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties.

“Ultimately, it will be up to the IRS to determine if the prepayment of 2018 property taxes are deductible for the 2017 tax year,” Acquario said in a statement.

IRS representatives said in a statement the agency is “working to provide more specific information and guidance to taxpayers, businesses and the tax community as quickly as possible in the weeks and months ahead.”

Suffolk County property owners can pay next year’s taxes as early as Dec. 1 this year, according to the Suffolk County Tax Act and town tax receivers. In Nassau, homeowners can pay only the second half of their school taxes before 2018. Nassau’s county code prohibits general property tax payments before Jan. 1.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday signed an order allowing New Yorkers to pre-pay some of their projected 2018 property taxes early, but county governments would have to get tax bills out to residents and back by Dec. 31.

Vicki Goldman, 61, of Merrick said she wishes she and her husband could pay their full tax bill of about $13,000 early, especially because “Nassau County seems to be singled out” by the tax code revision.

“It’s not my fault Long Island is an expensive place to live,” said Goldman, who works in bookkeeping and accounting.

John Beck, 41, a retired court officer from North Babylon, was one of around 50 people who tried to pay their 2018 property taxes at Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst Friday afternoon, only to discover it was closed for the holidays.

“Everyone was very upset,” Beck said.

Most of the would-be taxpayers were seniors and one woman was “shaking her fist at the building,” he said.

“A couple people said: ‘Oh, we got to pay it before the Trump bill!’ ” Beck said.

Tax receivers in the three Nassau towns sent out automated phone messages or news releases encouraging property owners to pay school taxes early.

Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald X. Clavin Jr. said his office has received 100 emails a day from residents asking about paying school taxes early to take “advantage of that tax deduction before it’s gone.”

“We’ve seen more foot traffic in the last week than we’ve seen in 20 years in the tax office,” Clavin said.

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes James J. Stefanich said he has been “swamped” with calls and emails for the past two weeks. He said in a statement he encouraged residents to talk with their tax professionals to determine what approach is best for them.

Residents of Southampton, Brookhaven and East Hampton towns have already made combined tax payments of nearly $75 million, an increase of about $21 million from the same tax period last year, a Newsday analysis of data from tax receivers shows. Figures from other towns were not available.

“What we’re finding is people never understood they could pay it in full,” Southampton Town Receiver of Taxes Theresa A. Kiernan said. “They’re thankful they can pay it all now.”

In Brookhaven Town, almost 8,000 residents made tax payments as of Wednesday, with nearly 3,000 of those full payments, according to data provided by town officials. Tax receiver cashiers estimated up to 85 percent of calls were from people inquiring about paying in full.

“In fact, some people are asking about paying 2018-2019 (taxes) now as well,” town communications director Jack Krieger said.

Shelter Island Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio said she has had “an overflowing amount of people” asking to pay their taxes in full.

“I’m seeing a huge amount of people, and not just the top taxpayers, pay in full,” Seddio said.

For people who pay their tax bills through their mortgage payments, the ability to pay early depends on how much is left in escrow, Garden City CPA Joseph Parenti said. He advised property owners to check with their mortgage holders.

Nancy Fitzsimmons, 50, of Malverne, who works for a financial institution, said she plans to try to pay her school taxes of $5,900 early “to avoid taking a hit next year” and will have to use money in her savings account.

“It’s a frustrating situation because it is going to be more money out of our pockets,” she said.

Michael Bryan, 57, a retired NYPD officer from Massapequa, said he supports the tax reform bill except for the state and local deduction cap. His 2017 property taxes totaled $9,100.

Bryan said he wants Nassau officials to issue a “one-time waiver” that would allow people to pay early this year to retain their full deduction.

“If there’s anything they can do on a one-time basis, that would go a long way with everybody, no matter your political affiliation,” Bryan said.

Emmanuel Asse, a spokesman for the Nassau County comptroller’s office, did not answer questions about county tax policy. County Executive Edward Mangano was not available for comment.

Tom and Lucy Regan of Amagansett said they typically wait until the “last minute” to pay their tax bills, but paid early at the East Hampton Town tax receiver’s office on Thursday after receiving advice from their accountant. Tom Regan, 58, a Capitol One banker retiring at the end of the month, and Lucy Regan, a 45-year-old freelance writer, said they “find it strange” that Nassau and Suffolk have different policies on paying early.

William Taylor, 72, the East Hampton Town waterways manager who lives in Springs, said he did not mind “putting up the cash months early” to pay his $6,598 tax bill Thursday because interest rates are so low, “you might as well get a deduction.”

“Everyone should pay early,” said Taylor, who is also an elected member of the town trustee board, which oversees town bodies of water. “It’s a no-brainer, unless you don’t have the money.”

Long Island property owners said they still have to digest the tax bill’s impacts.

Brenda Simmons, 62, the executive director of the Southampton African American Museum, said Thursday she had not had time to dig into the new code because it was passed so quickly.

“I really need to buckle down to see overall how this is going to affect me,” Simmons, of Southampton Village, said.

With Ted Phillips, David Olson, Carl MacGowan, Vera Chinese, Jesse Coburn and John Asbury