Long Island

Planes drop roses over Statue of Liberty to mark Pearl Harbor Day

Event is part of the American Air Power Museum’s commemoration of the “date which will live in infamy.”

Veterans salute during the ceremony at the American

Veterans salute during the ceremony at the American Air Power Museum at Republic Airport marking the 76th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A ceremony commemorating one of the most-notable dates in U.S. history — Pearl Harbor Day — is taking place Thursday, when vintage aircraft from the American Air Power Museum at Republic Airport in Farmingdale will drop roses over the Statue of Liberty.

The airplanes are departing Republic following a ceremony there at 10:30 a.m.

The surprise attack on U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, took place 76 years ago — on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941 — and left 2,335 dead and 1,143 wounded. It marked the U.S. entry into World War II.

The following day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the nation in a radio broadcast, delivering a speech that began with these immortal words: “Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”

The American Airpower museum is a nonprofit aviation museum dedicated to keeping historic aircraft flying.

Republic Airport was once the home of Republic Aviation, which built the legendary World War II P-47 Thunderbolt fighter, and Long Island was once home to a host of other historic aircraft manufacturers, including Grumman, Fairchild and Seversky.

The museum has an extensive collection of flying aircraft, among them a P-47 Thunderbolt, P-40 Warhawk, FG-1D Corsair, B-25 Mitchell, C-47, TBM-3 Avenger and AT-6, as well as a large number of later military aircraft on static display.

