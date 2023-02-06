Long Island

Pedestrian, 24, fatally struck by school bus in Hempstead

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A male pedestrian was seriously injured Monday morning after he was struck by a school bus in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The unidentified 24-year-old pedestrian was walking southbound on Front Street, near the intersection of North Franklin Street, at 6:38 a.m. when he was struck by a school bus heading east, according to Homicide Squad detectives.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. There were no passengers inside the bus.

The 80-year-old male driver of the school bus remained on scene.

Police did not identify the name of the school bus company or what school district it is associated with.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

