Man struck by car, seriously hurt in Hicksville

Nassau County police at the scene where a

Nassau County police at the scene where a pedestrian was struck at Old Country Road and South Broadway in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man suffered "multiple serious injuries" when he was hit by a car while crossing at an intersection in Hicksville on Monday evening, police said.

The pedestrian was walking north, crossing at Old Country Road and South Broadway, at 7:54 p.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Altima being driven west, police said.

The man, 35, was being treated at a hospital. He was not identified by police.

The woman driving the car stayed at the scene. She is 90 years old, police said.

The safety of the car will be checked during the investigation, police said.

