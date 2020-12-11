TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Man hit, killed by SUV while crossing street in Massapequa, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A 55-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a street in Massapequa, Nassau County police said Friday.

Police did not name the deceased man in a statement.

Police said the incident occurred about 5:48 p.m. when the pedestrian "was attempting to cross from the west side of Broadway to the east side near the intersection of Grand Avenue, when a 2020 black Honda CRV traveling northbound on Broadway struck him."

The critically injured man was pronounced dead by a physician at a nearby hospital at 6:36 p.m., police said.

The driver of the CRV was only identified by police as a 55-year-old woman. She stayed on scene, police said.

The CRV was given a brake and safety check, officials said.

The investigation remained ongoing Friday afternoon, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

