A 55-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a street in Massapequa, Nassau County police said Friday.

Police did not name the deceased man in a statement.

Police said the incident occurred about 5:48 p.m. when the pedestrian "was attempting to cross from the west side of Broadway to the east side near the intersection of Grand Avenue, when a 2020 black Honda CRV traveling northbound on Broadway struck him."

The critically injured man was pronounced dead by a physician at a nearby hospital at 6:36 p.m., police said.

The driver of the CRV was only identified by police as a 55-year-old woman. She stayed on scene, police said.

The CRV was given a brake and safety check, officials said.

The investigation remained ongoing Friday afternoon, police said.