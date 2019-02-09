TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Morning
25° Good Morning
Long Island

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Shirley, seriously hurt, police say

The man sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by helicopter, police said. 

The scene where a pedestrian was struck by

The scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car Friday night in Shirley.   Photo Credit: LiHotShots

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A pedestrian was struck by a car Friday night in Shirley and seriously injured, Suffolk County police said.

Thomas Cortijo, 42, of Mastic, was crossing Brushwood Drive, near Neighborhood Road, when he was hit by a 2000 Mercedes-Benz sedan about 8:20 p.m., police said.

The man sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by helicopter, police said. 

The driver, Thomas Jerome, 38, of Shirley, was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said. It appears no criminality was involved, but the Mercedes was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Seventh Precinct detectives ask anyone with information about this crash to call them at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With Stefanie Dazio

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Police Officer Glen Ciano was killed Blood drive honors fallen officer at critical time
Matt Ketcham of Cutchogue talked to Newsday on Meet 4 hearty LIers who work on water in winter
The scene in Smithtown where a pedestrian was Police: Pedestrian struck by two vehicles, killed
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) explains her A fast start unlike any other in Albany
This Sag Harbor home is listed for $795,000. LI arts chief selling home for $795,000
Candidate Larry Zacarese between daughter Lourdes, 11, and Brand: Zacarese looking at Suffolk exec race?