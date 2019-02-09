A pedestrian was struck by a car Friday night in Shirley and seriously injured, Suffolk County police said.

Thomas Cortijo, 42, of Mastic, was crossing Brushwood Drive, near Neighborhood Road, when he was hit by a 2000 Mercedes-Benz sedan about 8:20 p.m., police said.

The man sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by helicopter, police said.

The driver, Thomas Jerome, 38, of Shirley, was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said. It appears no criminality was involved, but the Mercedes was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Seventh Precinct detectives ask anyone with information about this crash to call them at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With Stefanie Dazio