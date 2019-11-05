An Oyster Bay man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday evening in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.

The pedestrian, identified as Joseph Zuniga, 31, was transported by Holbrook Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

His condition was not known Tuesday.

Police said Zuniga was attempting to cross Coates Avenue near Celeste Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2012 Nissan Rogue heading north driven by Hally Smith, 62, of Mount Sinai. Smith, who was not injured, remained at the scene, police said.

Her vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.