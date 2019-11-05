TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit by car in Holbrook, seriously hurt, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An Oyster Bay man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday evening in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.

The pedestrian, identified as Joseph Zuniga, 31, was transported by Holbrook Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

His condition was not known Tuesday.

Police said Zuniga was attempting to cross Coates Avenue near Celeste Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2012 Nissan Rogue heading north driven by Hally Smith, 62, of Mount Sinai. Smith, who was not injured, remained at the scene, police said.

Her vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

