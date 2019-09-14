A female pedestrian was critically injured after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Mineola on Friday morning, Nassau County police said.

The accident occurred as the victim was crossing at the intersection of Mineola Boulevard and Second Street at 10:16 a.m., homicide detectives said. She was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram whose driver stayed at the scene.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a hospital where she was in critical condition, police said, adding that the investigation into the crash was ongoing.