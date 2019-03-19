TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Pedestrian hit by pickup, killed crossing Suffolk Avenue

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning walking in Central Islip, Suffolk police said.

The man was crossing Suffolk Avenue, east of Lowell Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2011 Toyota Tacoma, police said.

The victim, whose identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota, Michael Torres, 41, of Central Islip, was uninjured and was not charged. The Toyota was impounded for a safety check.

Suffolk police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Third Squad Detectives at 631-854-8352.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

