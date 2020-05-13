Pedestrian killed in Coram crash, cops say

A 33-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Coram Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

William Moschetto, of Mount Sinai, “walked into the roadway into the path” of a 2010 Mercedes driven by a Shoreham man about 12:15 p.m. on North Ocean Avenue, near Hawkins Road, police said.

Moschetto was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said.

Police did not identify by name the driver from Shoreham.

His 2010 Mercedes was impounded for a safety check, police said, adding, the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.