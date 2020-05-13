TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian killed in Coram crash, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A 33-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Coram Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

William Moschetto, of Mount Sinai, “walked into the roadway into the path” of a 2010 Mercedes driven by a Shoreham man about 12:15 p.m. on North Ocean Avenue, near Hawkins Road, police said.

Moschetto was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said.

Police did not identify by name the driver from Shoreham.

His 2010 Mercedes was impounded for a safety check, police said, adding, the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

