Long Island

Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles in Freeport, police say

Police investigate a crash ihat killed a pedestrian

Police investigate a crash ihat killed a pedestrian crossing Henry Street in Freeport on Wednesday evening. Credit: John Scalesi

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 32-year-old man crossing a Freeport street died Wednesday after being struck by two separate vehicles — and only the first driver remained with him, Nassau police said.

First, the victim, whose identity was not released, was hit on Henry Street around 6:20 p.m. by a 67-year-old man driving south in a 2013 Chevrolet SUV, police said in a news release.

"While the victim was laying in the street, he was struck again by a sedan also heading southbound," police said. They added that the motorist stopped — and then drove off.

The victim was pronounced at a hospital at 6:42 p.m.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

