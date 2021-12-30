A 32-year-old man crossing a Freeport street died Wednesday after being struck by two separate vehicles — and only the first driver remained with him, Nassau police said.

First, the victim, whose identity was not released, was hit on Henry Street around 6:20 p.m. by a 67-year-old man driving south in a 2013 Chevrolet SUV, police said in a news release.

"While the victim was laying in the street, he was struck again by a sedan also heading southbound," police said. They added that the motorist stopped — and then drove off.

The victim was pronounced at a hospital at 6:42 p.m.