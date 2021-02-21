TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian killed in Patchogue hit-and-run crash, Suffolk police say

A Suffolk police officer at the scene in Patchogue early Sunday where a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.   Credit: Stringer News Service

By Vera Chinese
Suffolk County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Patchogue early Sunday.

A male pedestrian was walking on North Ocean Avenue south of Roe Boulevard just before 4 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene, police said. The victim, who police have not yet identified, died at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

