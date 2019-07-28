TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
Long Island

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Huntington Station, police say 

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

A pedestrian trying to cross New York Avenue in Huntington Station early Sunday morning was struck by a taxi and left with serious injuries, Suffolk Police said.

Police said the unnamed 47-year-old man was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross the street between East10th Street and East 11th Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Isabel Bolanos, 53, of Huntington Station, was driving a Universal taxi, a 2008 Ford sedan, northbound on New York Avenue when she struck the pedestrian, police said.

She stayed at the scene and was not charged or cited for any traffic violations and was not injured, police said.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld until next of kin are notified, was taken to Huntington Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Long Islanders rally in Huntington Station to protest LIer: Violating children's rights 'a stain on our history'
One of the signs installed in Quogue and New signs mark location of central pine barrens
Leslie Guerci created a map of Sea Cliff's New map sheds light on Sea Cliff's hidden trails
This Shirley home has three bedrooms and two LI waterfront home lists for $259,999
Thendral Amudhu Chinnannan, 29, of Hicksville, at his LI immigrant recruited by Army now fears deportation
Public relations executive Robert Zimmerman, shown, has decided Zimmerman won't challenge Suozzi for Congress
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search