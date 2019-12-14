In a 17-minute stretch on Friday night, one pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while two others were seriously injured in two additional collisions, Nassau and Suffolk police said.

The National Weather Service in Islip reported light mist and fog at Ronkonkoma's Long Island MacArthur Airport during that period. Investigators are expected to weigh whether visibility might have been a factor.

In Massapequa Park, a woman was trying to cross Sunrise Highway where it meets Carol Drive at about 10:47 p.m. when an eastbound 2005 Chevy Tahoe crashed into her, causing "multiple trauma injuries," Nassau police said.

The woman — who has yet to be identified — was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The individual who struck her, whom police did not name, remained at the scene, police said.

Another pedestrian — whose identity also remains unknown — was hit in Suffolk's Brentwood at about 10:30 p.m. while he was walking across Washington Avenue south of Heyward Street, police said. He is being treated at Bay Shore's Southside Hospital.

The driver who hit him was Alejo Surpicio, behind the wheel of a 2016 Toyota Camry. Surpicio, 51, of Brentwood, was not hurt, police said.

The motorist in the third crash was Thomas Lane, 21, of Huntington Station. Lane was driving a 2019 Dodge sedan when he collided with Sung Hyun Bae, 19, a Korean exchange student, in Huntington Station, police said.

The student was walking with two companions in the middle of the road in front of 109 East Pulaski Rd. at about 10:40 p.m. when the eastbound sedan crashed into him, police said.

All three vehicles are undergoing safety checks as part of the investigations.

Suffolk detectives asked anyone who could help investigators to call 631-854-8352. Nassau usually does not make that request if the driver remains at the site.