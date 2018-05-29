TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
57° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Cops: Pedestrians struck, seriously injured by SUV in Ronkonkoma

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print

Two pedestrians were seriously injured when they were struck by an SUV in Ronkonkoma on Monday night, police said.

Jennifer Wendal, 22, and Kevin Cruz, 19, both of Ronkonkoma, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Wendal and Cruz were crossing Ronkonkoma Avenue near Division Road around 8:30 p.m. when they were struck by a 2010 Chevrolet SUV traveling southbound, police said.

The driver, Joseph Livierieads, 23, of Bohemia, remained at the scene and was not hurt, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk Marine Bureau officers rescue four people from Four rescued from sinking boat, police say
An employee at Great Neck North High School Officials: Meningococcal diagnosis at high school
Video lottery terminals at Resorts World Casino at Concern grows over $20M Nassau OTB payment
Michael Malkmes, left, and Ed Kiernan, both of Across LI, fallen troops honored on 'a sacred day'
The body of a dead humpback whale washed Whale possibly hit by vessel, officials say
Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden in ‘Piano Man’ singalong in LIRR car goes viral