Court orders Percoco surrender postponed

A Manhattan federal appeals court has given Joseph Percoco, a former top lieutenant to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a postponement of his scheduled March 1 surrender to begin serving a prison sentence on corruption charges.

“It is hereby ordered that a stay of surrender is granted only until the matter is considered and decided by a three-judge panel in the regular course, and subject to further orders of that panel,” the 2d U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a brief order.

Percoco, 61, of South Salem, was sentenced to 6 years in prison last year after his conviction for taking $300,000 in bribes to do favors for an energy company and a Syracuse developer.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni previously denied him bail pending appeal. The 2d Circuit order was issued on Friday and posted on the court docket Monday.

The court gave no reasons for its order. It also stayed the surrender of a Percoco co-defendant, Syracuse businessman Steve Aiello.

Percoco is appealing based on claims that the prosecution evidence was legally insufficient as well as several legal issues.

He contends, for example, that prosecutors had to prove that he was paid a bribe for a specific act and could not rely on a so-called "retainer theory" that he was given benefits in return for providing assistance when needed.

A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman could not be reached for comment.