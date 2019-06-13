A former Hempstead Village trustee admitted to corruption charges Thursday, pleading guilty after a half-dozen indictments in less than a year that put him at the center of a web of alleged criminal dealings that prosecutors claim reached to the municipal police force’s highest ranks.

Perry Pettus, 63, pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court to charges that include bribe-receiving, grand larceny, conspiracy, tampering with public records and official misconduct. Several of the charges are felonies.

Nassau Supervising Judge Teresa Corrigan committed to giving him a sentence of 2 to 6 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Prosecutor Lisa Berk told the judge that Pettus, in part, exploited business owners, and “used the government to effect this scheme and enrich himself.”

She also said the former government official was “brazen” and targeted “victims that he thought would never have the courage to come forward and tell us what he had done.”

Pettus' plea follows a litany of arrests since last July in which investigators led him into the same Mineola courthouse in handcuffs for felony arraignments, usually alongside co-defendants.

Those co-defendants included Police Chief Paul Johnson and Deputy Police Chief Richard Holland, along with a police sergeant and a Latino businessman who prosecutors said has a financial interest in four village bars and restaurants. All of them have pleaded not guilty.

Pettus’ arrests started in July, when prosecutors accused him of pocketing more than $25,000 in bribes by extorting two local Hispanic restaurateurs with the help of that businessman, William Mendez, 48.

The two threatened to drive the victims out of business if they didn’t pay protection money, according to the Nassau district attorney’s office.

Mendez acted as Pettus’ go-between in that bribery and extortion scheme by demanding money from the restaurateurs and passing it to Pettus, prosecutors have alleged.

In return, Pettus paid Mendez back by making sure his businesses got favorable treatment from the village, including by fast-tracking business permits and licenses for Mendez, according to prosecutors.

They also alleged that Pettus had village employees help Mendez increase the occupancy of his restaurant, El Pacifico, and assist him with architectural plans for a new business.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said on the day that 13-count indictment was unsealed that the charges, including bribe-receiving, conspiracy, grand larceny and official misconduct, “read like something out of a movie.”

Pettus chose not to seek re-election to his trustee seat before the March election, a decision his attorney, James Druker, said at the time was motivated by a recent death in his client’s family and not the four indictments Pettus faced at that time.

Pettus is Hempstead’s former deputy mayor and was first elected to the village’s board of trustees in 2002. Prosecutors also said at the time of his first indictment that he owns an auto garage in Hempstead.

In Pettus’ most recent arrest, prosecutors alleged last month that he was part of a ticket-fixing scheme they say also ensnared Johnson, Mendez and police Sgt. Joseph Savino, 51.

Johnson, 55, denied allegations that he fixed traffic tickets before his appointment as the village’s top cop, after prosecutors claimed the police chief illegally tossed four tickets in May 2018 at the request of Pettus, who was acting on behalf of Mendez.

Nine days later, Pettus was among those who interviewed Johnson, then a police lieutenant, for the job of assistant police chief or deputy police chief, prosecutors say.

That evening, they also claim, Pettus called Johnson, 54, of Baldwin, to tell him he’d be promoted.

Johnson allegedly told Pettus that if he could “look out” for him on “something minor like a traffic ticket,” that was one thing, but “criminal offenses and weapons and drugs” were “something different.”

Pettus then voted to promote Johnson to acting police chief in June 2018, according to prosecutors.

In November, prosecutors alleged Pettus took a cash bribe of at least $1,000 from Holland, 47, in exchange for a vote to promote Holland to police deputy chief.

The trustee and Holland, then a lieutenant, allegedly met in a parking lot behind a restaurant before Holland passed cash, wrapped in a newspaper, to Pettus as a bribe, prosecutors have alleged.

In exchange, Pettus also voted in June 2018 to promote Holland as a police deputy chief, according to the district attorney’s office.

In October, prosecutors accused Pettus with witness tampering and forging financial documents after the unsealing of two other indictments.

Prosecutors alleged Pettus falsified pay stubs and other records in 2016 and 2017 to get a mortgage for a home he and his wife bought in North Carolina.

They also accused Pettus of “shaking down” a victim for a birthday gift and contacting a witness in the extortion case against him and asking “that witness to falsely claim that this witness had not paid” a bribe.