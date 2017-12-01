TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Long Island man and dog’s viral story wins grant for local rescue

Patrick Regan and his dog Clove, best known for their hiking adventures, are giving back to the Freeport rescue group that brought them together.

Patrick Regan, 35, and Clove play on a

Patrick Regan, 35, and Clove play on a trail in the White Mountain National Forest in Lincoln, New Hampshire. The pair's story won a grant for Ruff House Rescue of Freeport. Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

By Laura Blasey  laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Nearly five years ago, Patrick Regan had no job, no home and no car. But when he was approached about finding a home for a pit bull named Clove, something told him to say yes.

Now, thanks to a viral Facebook video, Regan and Clove are best known on the internet for their hiking adventures around the country.

This fall, their story got the attention of the Petco Foundation, which is...

Headshot

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

