Long Island man and dog’s viral story wins grant for local rescue
Patrick Regan and his dog Clove, best known for their hiking adventures, are giving back to the Freeport rescue group that brought them together.
Nearly five years ago, Patrick Regan had no job, no home and no car. But when he was approached about finding a home for a pit bull named Clove, something told him to say yes.
Now, thanks to a viral Facebook video, Regan and Clove are best known on the internet for their hiking adventures around the country.
This fall, their story got the attention of the Petco Foundation, which is...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED