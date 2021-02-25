TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Peter Gotti, considered by law enforcement to be Gambino crime boss, is dead at 81

Peter Gotti, shown in an undated photo.

Peter Gotti, shown in an undated photo.  Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office, Brooklyn

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Peter Gotti, considered by law enforcement to be the successor as boss of the Gambino crime family after the death of his brother John in 2002, died earlier this week in prison, according to one of his attorneys.

He was 81 and was serving a 25 year sentence for a federal racketeering conviction in North Carolina.

"To those who knew Peter, they know how much he loved his family, he will certainly be missed," said attorney Joseph DiBenedetto of New York, one of the lawyers who represented him in the Manhattan federal case.

Gotti had sought to get out of prison on a compassionate release request based on various medical grounds but was turned down in late December by a federal judge in Manhattan. He had been serving his sentence in Butner federal prison, the same facility that housed Wall Street scammer Bernard Madoff.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

