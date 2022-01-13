Utah police made 'several unintentional mistakes' in Petito case, report says

Police in Utah investigating a domestic incident between Blue Point native Gabrielle Petito and her then-fiancee Brian Laundrie made "several unintentional mistakes" in the investigation weeks before Petito’s body was found in a Wyoming national forest.

Petito, 22, who had been on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, was killed by strangulation and her body was found in September in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI named Laundrie, 23, a "person of interest" in her homicide, but he was never charged and he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His remains were found Oct. 20 in a Florida nature park.

Moab police called for an investigation — led by an outside police agency — into its officers actions in investigating the Aug. 12 incident between Petito and Laundrie after receiving a complaint following the public release of body camera footage of the police interaction with Petito and Laundrie.

Police in Moab, Utah investigated the couple after receiving a 911 call on Aug. 12 alleging that Laundrie assaulted Petito on a sidewalk outside a grocery store. Responding officers discussed arresting Petito after she admitted striking Laundrie, but instead directed the two to stay away from each other for a night, according to police body camera footage of the interaction. Petito also told police that Laundrie had struck her.

The report, released late Wednesday, made several recommendations to the police department, including that it provide "additional training in domestic violence investigation, as well as additional legal training to ensure officers understand state laws and statutes; conducting an overall policy review; conducting a software review; and strengthening the review process for incident reports."

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, said in a statement: "The Moab officers responded and acted professionally toward both Brian and Gabby. Although the officers may not have followed the letter of the law in not citing Gabby, I believe they did the best they could given the responsiveness of both Brian and Gabby during the traffic stop."

An attorney for the family of Petito did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Check back for more on this developing story.