A financial advisor accused of stealing millions of dollars from NHL players — including former islanders star Michael Peca and Bryan Berard, who played for both the Islanders and Rangers — as well as Suffolk County cops and dozens of other investors, was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison.

U.S Judge Joseph Bianco told defendant Phil Kenner that he was imposing the sentence because Kenner _ who was convicted of six counts wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in 2015 _ had harassed and threatened his victims even after he was arrested and convicted. Bianco said he was concerned that Kenner had shown absolutely no remorse.

"I have no confidence you will not go out and do this to somebody else again," Bianco said after sentencing Kenner in federal court in Central Islip. "None."

Berard, the No. 1 pick in the 1995 NHL draft, said he had become personally close with Kenner after entrusting him with his money. During his victim impact statement, he said Kenner spent numerous holidays with his family in Rhode Island — although his mother never trusted him.

"It was obvious he was playing me," Berard told the court.

Federal prosecutors said during his trial that Kenner and his former partner Tommy Constantine stole at least $30 million from the NHL players and other investors. They told by he victims that he was investing their money in real estate developments in Mexico and Hawaii as well as other projects but instead spent the funds on private jets, luxury houses and personal expenses.

Their 10-week trial ended In July 2015 but sentencing was delayed by complicated asset forfeiture hearings and the blizzard of motions filed by Kenner, who represented himself after the trial. Constantine is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Kenner, who was accused of harassing witnesses and victims before trial, has been held in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for seven years. That time served will count towards his sentence.

Kenner continued to maintain his innocence during sentencing. He said bank records and other documents presented at trial show he did not steal from the investors and that the allegations against him were a misunderstanding. He said a developer involved in the real estate project had stolen the investors’ money.

Bianco was not moved, reminding Kenner that he had been convicted.

"You put yourself in this position," Bianco said. "You have shown no remorse for the families of these victims."

When the players and other investors realized they had been defrauded and confronted Kenner, he attacked their credibility and their reputations.

Berard said Kenner told the DEA that Berard was a drug dealer, while Peca and his wife, Kristin, said kenner convinced the IRS to audit the couple.

The four-year audit resulted in a refund for the Pecas, Kristin Peca said during her victim impact statement— but that was a hard compensation for the money, time and stress the audit cost them.

Kristin Peca also said the family received threats of violence she tied to Kenner.

"For years I had to live in fear," she said, calling Kenner a "sociopath."