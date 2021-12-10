'Beauty in the darkness': 27 photos that show Long Island is even prettier at night

A native Long Islander, I grew up in the shadow of the city that never sleeps. Anyone who has ever walked through Times Square at midnight knows that the city has effectively banished the night. Neon lights and video billboards have turned the landscape into a 24-hour carnival for the senses.

Out here, it’s a different story. It's been said that Long Island rolls up the sidewalks at night. Businesses close for the day and lights dim as darkness falls. Rarely does nighttime itself beckon.

Looking at the world around us, we have been trained to judge beauty by how light sits on a subject — people, landscapes, nature. Yet, as a photographer who has spent most of his career working the night shift, I’ve found the absence of light can be as intriguing as the most striking sunlit day. Darkness can add contrast, shadows, even mystery. Familiar places and things are transformed by the night — naturally or by the methods we use to beat back the darkness. There are secrets to behold.

So this year, as we approach the darkest days of the year, let these images be a reminder that there is beauty in the darkness. We just have to train our eyes on the nighttime.

East Meadow, 7:19 p.m.

Darkness never defeats the craving for a good burger. Patrons are silhouetted against the lights from Burger City in East Meadow on Nov. 9.

Riverhead, 6:04 p.m.

Looking for love in the dark? This was found along the scenic Riverwalk on the banks of the Peconic River in Riverhead on Nov. 15.

Mount Sinai, 8:50 p.m.

After sundown, visitors capture a moment at Mount Sinai's Summer Carnival at Heritage Park on June 28.

Hampton Bays, 6:57 p.m.

The fishing vessels Alisha J and Providence at dock after sunset in Hampton Bays on Oct. 7.

Flanders, 7:50 p.m.

Shadows dance around the Big Duck, whose eyes are made from the taillights of a Model T Ford, on Oct. 7.

Centereach, 7:17 p.m.

Light beats back the darkness as Elegance Lighting's storefront is reflected in a puddle on Nov. 15.

Massapequa, 9:31 p.m.

Autumn leaves move in the evening breeze over the Big Chief Lewis statue in Massapequa on Nov. 11.

St. James, 12:00 a.m.

The moon shines through the clouds over the steeple of St. James Episcopal Church at midnight on Aug. 23.

Port Jefferson, 8:27 p.m.

People linger past sunset along the water in the arbor at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson on Aug. 6.

Riverhead, 6:25 p.m.

The lights from the marquee of the historic Suffolk Theater cut through the darkness on Main Street in Riverhead on Nov. 15.

Huntington, 5:26 p.m.

Streetlights illuminate a colorful mural on a building along Gerard Street in Huntington Village on Nov. 9.

Montauk, 6:33 p.m.

People attend the annual "Lighting the Light" celebration at Montauk Point Lighthouse on Nov. 27.

Westbury, 8:18 p.m.

Vehicles move through the night on Old Country Road past a sign looking for night-shift help on Nov. 11.

Farmingdale, 8:41 p.m.

A waxing crescent moon sinks low in the sky over the lights of the Stew Leonard’s parking lot in Farmingdale on Nov. 9.

Roslyn, 7:13 p.m.

Cars streak past the Historic Ellen E. Ward Memorial Clock Tower in Roslyn on Sept. 22.

Old Westbury, 6:45-6:55 p.m.

Pictures are projected onto the facade of the mansion at Old Westbury Gardens during "Shimmering Solstice" on Nov. 29. The event runs through Jan. 9.

Hampton Bays, 8:16 p.m.

Seen from Lighthouse Road, Ponquogue Bridge is reflected in a pond on Aug. 24.

Stony Brook, 11:48 p.m.

"Hercules," the figurehead from the USS Ohio, gleams from the harborside pavilion in Stony Brook on Aug. 22.

Centereach, 8:20 p.m.

The moon shines through clouds in the sky over Centereach on Nov. 18.

Port Jefferson Station, 10:01 p.m.

A lone giant bowling pin splits the night over Port Jeff Bowl on Nov. 17.

Stony Brook, 9:35 p.m.

A chandelier sparkles through a window at the Jazz Loft in Stony Brook on Nov. 17.

Riverhead, 6:30 p.m.

Lights throw a warm glow behind pillars at the Suffolk County Supreme Court complex in Riverhead on Nov. 15.

Bridgehampton, 8:09 p.m.

The sun sets beyond the stage lights during a dress rehearsal for Bay Street Theater's "Camelot," an outdoor production, on Aug. 3.

Mineola, 7:26 p.m.

The dome of the Nassau County Legislative and Executive Building in Mineola was lit in orange and green on May 4 to highlight the plight of people in India suffering through a second wave of COVID-19.

Setauket, 5:39 p.m.

The historic Setauket Presbyterian Church and Burial Ground settles into night under the stars on Nov. 10.

Stony Brook, 9:28 p.m.

A waxing gibbous moon shines through autumn leaves in the trees over Stony Brook on Nov. 17.