Top photos from around LI, NYC from August 2020

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Juliette Elasmar, 4, of Massapequa, center, runs to her mom Therese Elasmar, right, at dedication of the basketball court at Anchor Park in memory of her cousin Tyler James Abizeid, who was only 14 years old when he passed away, August 30, 2020 in Massapequa, NY. Tyler played basketball on the court being named in his honor the day he died from AVM a year ago. He gave the gift of life to eight people through organ donation. As of today the basketball court is "Tyler's Court" with the inscription 'On This Court No One Stands Alone.'..

People participate in a candle light vigil for Jacob Blake in Central Islip on the evening of August 31, 2020.

A woman kayaks in the Great South Bay off of Sampawams Point in Babylon Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Jim Bobrowski of North Babylon casts a crab trap from Sampawams Point in Babylon Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Folks walking, running, cycling and dribbling a basketball on the boardwalk in Long Beach Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020

A surfer at Smith Point County Beach in Shirley on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Folks walking, running and cycling on the boardwalk in Long Beach Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020

Hanging from a harness a man cleaning the window of an apartment building over looking the boardwalk in Long Beach Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020

Scenes around Jamaica LIRR station in Jamaica. MTA leadership saying layoffs will be a last resort,

Seamus Hennessy 14 of Long Beach shows off his skills in the skateboarding park at the Long Beach Recreation Center, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Scenes around Jamaica LIRR station in Jamaica. MTA leadership saying layoffs will be a last resort,

Hanging from a harness a man cleaning the window of an apartment building over looking the boardwalk in Long Beach Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020

Bryan Leveque of North Babylon, 21, does a headstand at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Terrel Tuosto, in tan, leads the march down Merrick Avenue during a protest for Justice for Jacob Blake in Merrick, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Scenes around Jamaica LIRR station in Jamaica. MTA leadership saying layoffs will be a last resort,

With a background depicting Montauk Point, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks during a press conference in Southampton On Thursday, Aug. 27,2020, to discuss the influx of people from New York City who are coming out to the east end of Long Island or extending their traditional summer stays because of the coronavirus.

Anthony Cuadros of East Northport at the Greenlawn Skatepark on Aug. 25, 2020.

Scenes around Jamaica LIRR station in Jamaica. MTA leadership saying layoffs will be a last resort,

Anthony Cuadros of East Northport at the Greenlawn Skatepark on Aug. 25, 2020.

Willow Crutch, 11, of Queens, plays in the sand at Smith Point County Beach in Shirley on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Brian Murphy from East Northport on his Schooner Ginny Marie in Port Jefferson on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Andrew Rudner of Manhasset shows off the fish he caught at the Colf Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium in Cold Spring Harbor on Aug. 24, 2020.

Melanie Gangapersaud 22 and Andrew Singh 27 of Jamaica, Queens share a romantic picnic on the lawn at Hempstead Lake State Park, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Greg Henkes from East Setauket taking a break on his bike at McAllister Park in Port Jefferson on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

The Port Jeff Big Chair at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Cameron, James and Jenny Konatich of Huntington feed the fish at the Colf Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium in Cold Spring Harbor on Aug. 24, 2020.

Bear, a three year old german shepherd, keeps cool on an August "dog day" at Hempstead Lake State Park by retrieving a branch tossed into the water by Steve Litt of Long Beach, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Surrounded by sunflowers, assitant supervisor Rich DeTrano (l) and field hand manager Rowdy DeBias harvest potatos at Crossroads Farm on Hempstead Avenue in Malverne, Aug. 21, 2020.

Officer Michael Ippolito and his son Milo at police headquaters in Glen Cove on Aug. 24, 2020.

Golfers tee off on the Eisenhower Park Driving Range, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in East Meadow.

A couple plays with their dog while sitting in a vacant lifeguard chair on the beach at Beach 99th Street in Rockaway as tropical storm Isaias passes through the area, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Charlie Yevoli, who is without power surrounded by his medical equipment and bed in his home in Levittown, Saturday, August 8, 2020.

A quiet day at Town Park Point Lookout in the wake of shark sightings and in expectation of a storm, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Long Beach.

With the early day rain ending, fourteen-year-old Brian Liebowitz, of Setauket, climbed on the pilings to get a better vantage point as he and a friend fished off the end of the pier at Port Jefferson's Harborfront Park on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Neither Brian or his friend ended up not catching any fish on Wednesday, but quipped Brian, "It's still a lot of fun."

Malibu Beach Camp in Lido Beach has its last day today and shows that they're taking precautions with mask wearing and temperature checks on Friday August 21, 2020.

A quiet day at Lido Beach Town Park days at shark sightings and in expectation of a storm at Lido Beach Town Park, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Long Beach.

The "Stargazer" sculpture by Linda Scott, stands in ruins in Manorville on the afternoon of August 19, 2020. The famous 70-foot by 50-foot sculpture has greeted drivers as they enter the Hamptons since 1996.....

Two women walk along the beach at Nick's Beach, ahead of tropical storm Isaias' arrival, in Montauk, Aug. 4, 2020.

Daniel Donato, of Ronkonkoma, paints en plein air, at Swan Lake in East Patchogue, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Donato, who started his painting on Monday, is partaking in the "Paint the Great South Bay" artistic event hosted yearly by the Patchogue Arts Council. "I wait all summer for nice weather." so that he can find spots around Long Island to paint.

Courtney Cash (white hat) of Malverne, Sarah Thomann of Westchester (blue hat), Rachel Demean of Rochester (dark green and black (bikini), and Diane Dreyfuss of Huntington (bright green bikini) play a game of spike ball on the sand at field #2 at Jones Beach at on Saturday August 22, 2020.

Friends Andrea Picarel, left, of Melville, and Nicole Leonard, of Brightwaters, came to Cedar Beach in Babylon on Thursday evening , Aug. 6, 2020, expecting to listen to the free music put on by the Salt Shack on summer evening. They were disappointed when they arrived, however, because the Salt Shack was closed due to a power outage following Tropical Storm Isaias. They decided to stay at the beach anyway and enjoy the sunset and the sea breeze.

Tom Rice and Cheryl Christman, both from Montauk, walk along the beach at Ditch Plain Beach, ahead of tropical storm Isaias' arrival, in Montauk, Aug. 4, 2020.

Friends Kathy Golden, left, of Coram and Paula Weinstein, of Setauket, found a patch of shade to protect them from the hot August sun as they got together at North Shore Heritage Park in Mount Sinai for one of their weekly visits on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Surrounded by sunflowers, assitant supervisor Rich DeTrano (l) and field hand manager Rowdy DeBias harvest potatos at Crossroads Farm on Hempstead Avenue in Malverne, Aug. 21, 2020.

Anglers fish from the rocks at the Shinnecock inlet in Hampton Bays on the afternoon of August 19, 2020

The boardwalk at Beach 99th Street in Rockaway has a few people out for exercise as tropical storm Isaias passes through the area, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Malibu Beach Camp in Lido Beach has its last day today and shows that they're taking precautions with mask wearing and temperature checks on Friday August 21, 2020.

Fishermen on the shore next to a jetty at Long Beach, Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020.

Seagulls sunbathe on a pier in Great Neck Estates Park, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Great Neck.

The Xylocopa pubescens also known as the carpenter bee foraging on salvias in Eisenhouwer Memorial Park in East Meadow Saturday Aug. 15, 2020

Baldwin resident Peggy and Dick Lee relaxing under the trees in Eisenhouwer Memorial Park in East Meadow Saturday Aug. 15, 2020

Bellmore resident Zachary Kupfer working on his long ball at the driving range in Eisenhouwer Memorial Park in East Meadow Saturday Aug. 15, 2020

Goats days of August at Olish Farms in Eastport. August 18th, 2020.

A fisherman casts his line into the surf from the shore next to a jetty at Long Beach, Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020.

Dr. Nicole Aguirre of Manhattan, center, joins in a workout challenge on the lawn of Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center, August 1, 2020 in New Hyde Park, N.Y. While gyms remain off limits as New Yorkers scramble for normalcy in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NYC-based fitness and wellness authority Jennifer Jacobs wants to ensure that frontline medical staff are getting enough exercise. As part of JMethod Fitness, Jacobs has organized a month-long wellness challenge encouraging everyone to do five-minute workouts nine times a week. That challenge culminates Saturday, August 1, on the front lawn of Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center in New Hyde Park, where she leads dozens of hospital workers in a 20-minute workout.

A rescued baby squirrel at STAR Foundation which is one of a handful of LI wildlife rehab centers inundated with baby squirrels and birds after Tropical Storm Isaiah knocked them out of their nests, August 7, 2020 in Middle Island, NY. The volunteers hand feed baby squirrels and birds too young to feed themselves. They ask that people go to their website to donate funds to keep them going: www.savetheanimalsrescue.org

A quiet day at Lido Beach Town Park days at shark sightings and in expectation of a storm at Lido Beach Town Park, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Long Beach.

A quiet day at Lido Beach Town Park days at shark sightings and in expectation of a storm at Lido Beach Town Park, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Long Beach.

South Shore Children's Guidance Center' Quentan Hughes, 18, of Lakeview, front, Jessica Reyes Benitez, center and Stephanie Solis both of Freeport helping to cleaning up Cow Meadow Park in Freeport Thursday Aug. 6, 2020.

Brandon Cubano and his son Caleb, 2, trim the front lawn of their Sound Beach home following the aftermath of hurricane Isaias. Aug. 8, 2020

Contractors install temporary flood barriers along South Street in preparation for flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias, Manhattan, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The powerful storm system is heading up the East Coast and expected to reach New York CityÊby Tuesday afternoon.

A quiet day at Town Park Point Lookout in the wake of shark sightings and in expectation of a storm, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Long Beach.

People relaxing on the beach on Robert Moses State Park Beach as hurricane has no effect on bathers . August 3rd, 2020

People relaxing on the beach on Robert Moses State Park Beach as hurricane has no effect on bathers . August 3rd, 2020

Alisha Haque and her son Zain Haque age 3 1/2 from Floal Park visits 67 Steps Beach in Greenport on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Beach go-ers enjoy an overcast day ahead of a storm at Jones Beach on Aug. 2, 2020.