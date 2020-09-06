Top photos from around LI, NYC from September 2020

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Lifeguard Hunter Rainis challenging the rough surfs at Lido Beach in Lido Beach National Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020. Weather Service said, there is a high risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches

Michael Cammarat with his daughter Olivia stand by the sewer where she saw a swan trapped on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Merrick...

World War II Army veteran Bob Edelson, who served in Europe salutes alongside his wife of 66 years Jill, as the American Airpower museum in East Farmingdale commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

Mikayla and Luke Spiotta, 2, and their cousin Finn Peters, 2, of Massapequa, watch the airplanes as the American Airpower museum in East Farmingdale commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

Ms. Anne Bass sits with from back to front, Karina Ponnappan, Rebecca Chalom, and Susie Wansor as she teaches her outdoor backyard pod class on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in East Meadow...

Rosa Soto Monge and Jose Soto Monge, during a press conference outside the Nassau County Legislature building. Sept. 3, 2020

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Senator Kevin Thomas announce the County's first ever "Splash Bark." at Eisenhower Park on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in East Meadow...

Yasmin Silverio, of Medford, left, with her twin children Eve and Max, 5 months, and cousin Michelle Silverio, walk towards the waves as lifeguards watch over the beach at Robert Moses State Park after the state announced that the New York State beaches will remain open and staffed with lifeguards, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Dr. Jennifer Mannino, in red shirt, Grace Cramsie, center, and Dr. Marcia Gardner pack nursing kits for first year nursing students at Molloy College on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in Rockville Centre.....

Finn Peters, 2, of Massapequa, greets re-enactor Andrew Beard, of North Babylon, as the American Airpower museum in East Farmingdale commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees makes a diving catch for an out during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

People take in the view of sunflowers as they take pictures of them at the Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden in Manorville on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Maria Granados, of Wantagh, takes a selfie with her son .Mattias, 1, at the Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden in Manorville on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

For Ashleigh and John Roche, of Stony Brook, sitting on a rock and watching the kayakers and paddle boarders make their way through Stony Brook Harbor, was just as enjoyable a way to spend a late summer afternoon as it probably was for those out on the water on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

A Seagull takes flight as fishermen try their luck off the pier at Oak Beach on the afternoon of September 2, 2020