Top photos from around LI, NYC from October 2020

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Kindergarten students participate in a safety fire drill during a fire safety activity at Unity Drive Pre-K/Kindergarten Center as they ride on 'fire truck' scooters in Centereach on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

A man has the beach to himself as temperatures rose into the 60Õs on Monday as people at Long Beach enjoyed the weather, on October 19, 2020

Substitue teacher Jennifer Bauman, shows Kindergarten students Declan Kollen, 4 left, and Jenai Votros, 5, how to put out a fire during a fire safety activity at Unity Drive Pre-K/Kindergarten Center in Centereach on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Early voting begins shows Nicholas filing out ballot and Erica DelVecchio with their children Reagan and Leo from Massapequa arrive to vote at the American Legion Post 1273, in Wantagh Oct 25, 2020. ..

Riley Hall, 3, of Hempstead, dressed as Wonder Woman, wears her mother Rachelle's, left, "I Voted Today" sticker on the second day of early voting in Nassau County, October 25, 2020 in Hempstead , N.Y. ..65 Dartmouth St..

People row past a moored Sailboat through the still waters of Oyster Bay just before sunset on the afternoon of October 20,2020

Emily Doubilet gets a lesson in kick boxing from Muy Thai instructor Rob Gonzalez with the Williamsburg Bridge as a backdrop in Domino Park, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

James Tortora of Brentwood takes in the scenery with his dog, Rosco, at Blydenburgh County Park in Hauppauge Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Swans and kayakers take to Stump Pond at Blydenburgh County Park in Hauppauge Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

A couple shares an umbrella as they walk along Main Street in Port Jefferson during steady rain on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020.

Breast cancer survivor Laura Parlatore of Huntington drives through The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Jones Beach State Park with her husband David, October 18, 2020 in Wantagh, N.Y. This socially distant event includes a celebration, 2000 plus pinwheel tribute garden, a team photo station and music.

Abigail Stapleton, 12, left, and Keira Stapleton, 12, of Massapequa, drive through The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Jones Beach State Park, October 18, 2020 in Wantagh, N.Y. This socially distant event includes a celebration, 2000 plus pinwheel tribute garden, a team photo station and music.

Miriam Castillo of Lindenhurst honors the memory of her mother Carmen who died in 2005 from breast cancer in the drive through of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Jones Beach State Park, October 18, 2020 in Wantagh, N.Y. This socially distant event includes a celebration, 2000 plus pinwheel tribute garden, a team photo station and music.

Seagulls fly over Oyster Bay, October 16, 2020 in Oyster Bay, NY. Steady heavy rain and wind is forecast for today with a cold front bringing a drop in temperature to the 50's.

Breast cancer survivor Carolyn Barnard of Huntington, right, drives through The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Jones Beach State Park with her friend Tracy Bennett, left, October 18, 2020 in Wantagh, N.Y. This socially distant event includes a celebration, 2000 plus pinwheel tribute garden, a team photo station and music.

Demonstrators hold a rally outside the Nassau County Courthouse on Old Country Road to protest the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Kim Mento, of Elmont, left, and Lorrie Funn, of Staten Island, fill a cart with pumpkins as they shop for the many children in their families, at the Lifetime Garden Center in Williston Park, Oct. 11, 2020.

55 year-old Shrille White of Valley Stream, gets emotional as she describes her ordeal with COVID-19, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020 at Northwell Health. Two weeks after being on a ventilator, Shrille developed tracheal scarring, called tracheal stenosis which was treated with a life saving surgery.

Sienna Gonzales, 7, of Manhasset, practices her tennis strokes with stepdad, Daniel Escobar, at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park, Oct. 11, 2020.

Trump caravan rolling east on Montauk Highway passing through East Hampton. Oct 18th, 2020.

NYPD third platoon officers at the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, under the command of Deputy Inspector John A. Mastronardi, attend roll call Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Along with the normal roll call procedures, such as checking bullet resistant vests, the officers also made sure they had proper personal protection equipment (PPE), in this case masks, as the Coronavirus still impacting Brooklyn and the region.

Kim Mento, of Elmont fills a cart with pumpkins as she shops for the many children in her family, at the Lifetime Garden Center in Williston Park, Oct. 11, 2020.

A woman prepared for the inclement weather on this rainy afternoon in Hempstead Oct. 16, 2020

Scenes around Wantagh Park in Wantagh Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. Guide to buying in Wantagh

A duck bathes itself at Connetquot River State Park in Oakdale Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Trump caravan rolling east as counter protester blocks their path on Montauk Highway passing through East Hampton. Oct 18th, 2020..

Visitors to the Revson Fountain take advantage of a beautiful evening at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in the Upper West Side of Manhattan Thursday, Oct. 16, 2020. The plaza around Lincoln Center has become more accessible to passersby in the last few weeks as barriers that stood for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic are far less restrictive.

Geese fly in a bright blue sky past the moon , October 9, 2020 in Melville, NY. Today's weather is clear, sunny and a little chilly.

Rich Hanna (R), poses with his wife, Dawn (M), and daughter Liv (L), in their hot tub at their Garden City home, Oct. 1, 2020.

Firefighters extricated at least two people from the plane, which struck a concrete pier near Powells Cove Boulevard and 158th Street on Oct. 4, 2020

Ethan Barrett, 4, of Islip is greeted by Trixie the baby triceratops at the Jurassic Quest drive thru experience in Lido Beach, Friday Oct. 2, 2020.

People at the Harbor Front Park in Port Jefferson on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Pro-Trump rally on Fifth Avenue for President Trump in front of the Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

President Trump supporters rally in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

The Atlas Statue At Rockefeller Center presents a face mask Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in New York.....

Main St. is closed to car traffic from 4 pm to 10 pm to allow for outdoor dining on Thursday, Octt. 1, 2020 in Port Washington...

Pedestrians wearing masks in Port Jefferson on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Terrel Tuosto , left, of West Hempstead, with his brother Tiandre Tuosto, right, holding his son Demari Tuosto, 3, at LIPP (Long Island Peaceful Protest) Community Cookout, October 3, 2020 in Freeport, NY. Family fun and food with a basketball game for young adults in Frank O. White Park.

Dominican Village resident Nancy Leftenant-Colon celebrates her 100th birthday, Sept. 29, 2020. A nurse who served active duty in the US Army Air Corps and was the first black woman to be accepted, commissioned, and integrated into the regular Army Air Corps, she also was the first woman to serve as president of Tuskegee Airman Incorporated, for which her brother flew and died in action during World War II.

A man fishes in Lake Ronkonkoma on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020,

Beachgoers play on a lifeguard mound of sand in Long Beach, Sept. 28, 2020.

Biggest Loser? star trainer and Long Island native Cara Castronuovo, right, helps residents loose pandemic weight, October 2, 2020 in Melville, NY. Huntington Hospital?s Director of Bariatric Surgery Dr. David Buchin, left, who put the Town of Huntington on a diet months ago, brought in ?Biggest Loser? star trainer for a free outdoor seated shadow boxing exercise session. ..