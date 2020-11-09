Top photos from around LI, NYC from November 2020

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Amanda Nize, of Bay Shore, enjoys the outdoors with her daughter Leia, 2, at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on Nov. 9.

Deer and turkeys spend time together on a farm on Mill Road in Coram on Nov. 8.

Mia Douglas, 11, decorates a car that's part of a pro-Biden victory caravan at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on Nov. 8.

A woman and child dance in the sand at a Bridgehampton Town beach on Nov. 4.

Tom DeMarco of West Babylon casts his line while fly fishing at the Massapequa Preserve Nov. 9.

A cyclist enjoys the clear skies at the Long Beach boardwalk on Nov. 4.