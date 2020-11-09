TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Top photos from around LI, NYC from November 2020

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Amanda Nize, of Bay Shore, enjoys the outdoors
Credit: James Carbone

Amanda Nize, of Bay Shore, enjoys the outdoors with her daughter Leia, 2, at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on Nov. 9.

Deer and turkey's spend time together on a
Credit: James Carbone

Deer and turkeys spend time together on a farm on Mill Road in Coram on Nov. 8.

Mia Douglas, 11, decorates car at pro-Biden Victory
Credit: Morgan Campbell

Mia Douglas, 11, decorates a car that's part of a pro-Biden victory caravan at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on Nov. 8.

A woman and schance in the sand at
Credit: John Roca

A woman and child dance in the sand at a Bridgehampton Town beach on Nov. 4.

Tom DeMarco of West Babylon casts his line
Credit: Barry Sloan

Tom DeMarco of West Babylon casts his line while fly fishing at the Massapequa Preserve Nov. 9.

People enjoying the clear skies while getting some
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A cyclist enjoys the clear skies at the Long Beach boardwalk on Nov. 4.

