Top photos from around LI, NYC from January 2021

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Jazmin Izquierdo, 7, shows her excitement about the new year by doing handstands on the sand in front of her mother, Sally, at Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai on Jan. 1, 2021.

The first sunrise of 2021 at Montauk Point in Montauk on Jan. 1, 2021.

People move along a newly opened entrance at W. 33rd Street and 7th Ave. at Penn Station on Jan. 1, 2021. The towering entrance is part of an ongoing major project at the Long Island Rail Road area of the station.