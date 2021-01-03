TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Top photos from around LI, NYC from January 2021

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

As her mother, Sally, watches, Jazmin Izquierdo, 7,
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Jazmin Izquierdo, 7, shows her excitement about the new year by doing handstands on the sand in front of her mother, Sally, at Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai on Jan. 1, 2021.

The first sunrise of 2021 at Montauk Point
Credit: Gordon M. Grant

The first sunrise of 2021 at Montauk Point in Montauk on Jan. 1, 2021.

People move along a newly opened entrance at
Credit: Craig Ruttle

People move along a newly opened entrance at W. 33rd Street and 7th Ave. at Penn Station on Jan. 1, 2021. The towering entrance is part of an ongoing major project at the Long Island Rail Road area of the station.

Mike Lee, from Elmont, practices his paragliding on
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Mike Lee, of Elmont, practices his paragliding on Jan. 1, 2021, at Jones Beach.

