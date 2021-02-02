TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Top photos from around LI, NYC from February 2021

Print

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Newton Martin, clears the snow in the driveway
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Newton Martin, clears the snow in the driveway of his West Babylon home, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

From right, Konstantinos Chasapis, 5, tries out a
Credit: Barry Sloan

From right, Konstantinos Chasapis, 5, tries out a pair of skiis as his father, Manolis, shovels, and brother Dimitris, 8, plays in the snow on Shirley Court in Commack Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

JP Valeria, left front, and Bobby DeMonte help
Credit: Barry Sloan

JP Valeria, left front, and Bobby DeMonte help their letter carrier after her mail truck got stuck on their block, Clarissa Lane in Commack Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Konstantinos Chasapis, 5, tries out a pair of
Credit: Barry Sloan

Konstantinos Chasapis, 5, tries out a pair of skiis in front of his home on Shirley Court in Commack Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Owen Khottavong, 3, makes a snow angel in
Credit: Barry Sloan

Owen Khottavong, 3, makes a snow angel in front of his home on Dolly Drive in Commack Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Jobs Lane in Southampton during the nor'easter on
Credit: Randee Daddona

Jobs Lane in Southampton during the nor'easter on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Hockey enthusiasts (L/R) Owen Finegan, 13, Michael Mayerhofer,
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Hockey enthusiasts (L/R) Owen Finegan, 13, Michael Mayerhofer, 13 and Nate Schwartzberg, 13 head to McDonald Pond in Rockville Centre during today's snow storm, Monday Feb. 1, 2021.

Kenneth Wei of Bay Shore walks to work
Credit: Newsday / Raychel Brightman

Kenneth Wei of Bay Shore walks to work on Main Street in Northport on Feb. 1, 2021.

A makeshift snowperson relaxes during a major snowstorm
Credit: Johnny Milano

A makeshift snowperson relaxes during a major snowstorm in Long Beach, Feb. 1, 2021.

Grace (no last name given) from Manhattan feeds
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Grace (no last name given) from Manhattan feeds squirrels in Washington Square Park during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. Up to 20" of accumulation is expected by Tuesday morning.

Snowmobiling on Belleview Road in Center Moriches on
Credit: John Roca

Snowmobiling on Belleview Road in Center Moriches on this snowy day Feb 1st 2021

Tanner Cyriax, 3, slides down a large snow
Credit: Johnny Milano/Johnny Milano

Tanner Cyriax, 3, slides down a large snow hill down to his mother Nikki (R), in the front yard of their Long Beach home during a winter snow storm, Feb. 1, 2021.

Dan Tooine LaConti as he plows snow outside
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Dan Tooine LaConti as he plows snow outside his home in Rockville Centre during today's snow storm, Monday Feb. 1, 2021.

