Long Island

Photos of the dayTop photos from around LI, NYC from March 2021

Print

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

New York Yankees catch did not get the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees catcher did not get the ball in time to stop the Toronto Blue Jays' Otto Lopez from scoring in the top of the 4th inning during spring training at George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa FL Sunday Feb. 28, 2021

Alicea, Avaleigh, Brenda and Darius Allison of Brentwoord
Credit: Raychel Brightman

Alicea, Avaleigh, Brenda and Darius Allison of Brentwoord mourn the loss of Peter Allison at a Covid-19 memorial project in Smithtown on March 1, 2021.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets slides
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets slides into third base and is safe during today's game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 01, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida.

