Top photos from around LI, NYC from April 2021

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Jessica Karim, a blind social work major in her Junior year at Adelphi University, outside her dorm, April 7, 2021 in Garden City, N.Y. She feels online instruction has made her days much easier since she doesn't have to navigate between buildings worrying about being lost or late, and she hopes it continues as an option. A difficulty presented by online classes is when people can't see her disability online - in person they can see her walk in with a cane and know right away she is disabled - they may not notice and she has to advocate for herself reminding professors to describe when they are writing or presenting.The pandemic has also affected her because social distancing isn't possible for a blind person who depends on people guiding them.

Dr. David Rolnick of Woodbury with his grandkids Shelby Rolnick, 7, and Preston Rolnick, 5, of Merrick, enjoying the grounds of Old Westbury Gardens, the former estate of John Shaffer Phipps (1874-1958), heir to a U.S. Steel fortune was converted into a museum home in 1959, April 5, ,2021 in Old Westbury, N.Y. On a beautiful day, with bright sunny skies and an expected high of 66 degrees, the National Weather Service said..

Elected officials and members of the Hempstead community gathered outside Hempstead Village Hall for the swearing in ceremonies of the village's new Mayor, Waylyn Hobbs, Jr., Monday April 5, 2021.

A flock of Canada geese during rush hour by the boat basin at Cape Tree in East Islip Friday April 9, 2021

Friends, left-right, Enzo Dalimonte, 8, Elianna Palma, 12, Carmella Dalimonte, 12, and Angelina Palma, 8, all of Massapequa, enjoy the grounds of Old Westbury Gardens, the former estate of John Shaffer Phipps (1874-1958), heir to a U.S. Steel fortune was converted into a museum home in 1959, April 5, ,2021 in Old Westbury, N.Y. On a beautiful day, with bright sunny skies and an expected high of 66 degrees, the National Weather Service said..

Amos & Aesil Lee of Roslyn Heights, enjoy a picnic lunch with their children Chloe, 10, and Jude, 5, on the grounds of Old Westbury Gardens, the former estate of John Shaffer Phipps (1874-1958), heir to a U.S. Steel fortune was converted into a museum home in 1959, April 5, ,2021 in Old Westbury, N.Y. On a beautiful day, with bright sunny skies and an expected high of 66 degrees, the National Weather Service said..

Gianna, Quick, 2, of Rockville Centre, at the Cathedral of St Agnes on Easter Sunday, April 4, ,2021 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. Church goers are happy to return to in-person services on this joyous holiday amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic...

Xavier Crespo 6 (l) and sister Sofia 8 of North Bellmore relax on a bench at Old Westbury Gardens, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Matthew & Melissa O'Brien of Rockville Centre, with their children Aurelia, 4, and Declan, 3, at the Cathedral of St Agnes on Easter Sunday, April 4, ,2021 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. Church goers are happy to return to in-person services on this joyous holiday amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic...

Yan Cao, of Garden City, alongside her daughter Kayli Zhang, 6, listen to a speaker as she attends an interfaith candlelight vigil for Atlanta victims and all victims of hate held at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building, in Mineola, Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Rev. Lynn A. Collins, rector of St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Lynbrook, leads a prayer service Easter morning at field 6 at Jones Beach on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

People enjoy the Easter Sunrise on field 6 at Jones Beach on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Sabrina Carrieri, a vet tech at Peace Love Pets Veterinary Care in Commack, works to spay a sedated feral cat at Helping PAW in East Meadow Thursday, April 1, 2021. Students from LIU's College of Veterinary Medicine look on.

A trapped feral cat is pictured at Helping PAW in East Meadow Thursday, April 1, 2021. 60 to 80 feral cats were spayed or neutered on Thursday, during the first of two free clinics.

Dr. Diane Levitan, executive director of Helping PAW, and an associate professor at LIU's College of Veterinary Medicine, clips the ear of a feral cat at Helping PAW in East Meadow Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Parishioners Caroline Lennon, 8, 2nd right, hugs her friend Kiera Kovolich, 8, right, both of Rockville Centre, Grace Nieves, 2, center, at the Cathedral of St Agnes on Easter Sunday, April 4, ,2021 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. Church goers are happy to return to in-person services on this joyous holiday amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic..

Parishioners Caroline Lennon, 8, left, and Isabella Morzillo, 6, of Rockville Centre, at the Cathedral of St Agnes on Easter Sunday, April 4, ,2021 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. Church goers are happy to return to in-person services on this joyous holiday amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic..

