Top photos from around LI from May 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Judge William Condon, looks at a picture of evidence shown by Suffolk County police homicide detective Michael Ronca, of Thomas Valva's clothing, at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Betsy Rodriguez of Westbury, talks about how the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing mandate effected the social skills of her 2-year-old child Estelle, May 14, 2021 in East Meadow, N.Y. Eisenhower Park playground. Story is on the mental-health effects of the pandemic on kids. ..

More than 40 dogs rescued from the midwest in a collaboration between National Mill Dog Rescue and North Shore Animal League America, arrived in Port Washington on Saturday morning, May 15, 2021. The dogs will be evaluated, groomed, and ultimately made available to pre-approved adopters.

Retired NYPD detective Joe Love Valvana, 67, of Commack, gives blood in honor of his friend Police Officer Glen Ciano, at the Commack Fire Department, May 15, 2021 in Commack, N.Y. Officer Ciano, was responding to a call when he was killed by a drunken driver in Commack on Feb. 22, 2009.

Raindrops on a window frame the view of people as they take shelter under umbrellas along a street in the Long Island town of Sayville, NY. on the afternoon of February 10, 2020

Three year old Logan Chavarria plays at the Kiddie Clubhouse in Syosset on the afternoon of May 13, 2021

Eli Reich, 2, has a rare genetic disorder. Mom Ilissa. Port Washington, NY Friday May 14, 2021

Howard Reynolds, 21, of Middle Island, reads a book at the Upper Lake in Yaphank as a man fishes in the background on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

After the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents 12 to 15 years old, Sydney Glover, 13, of South Ozone Park, Queens, and several other teen patients were vaccinated by Dr. Sophia Jan, Chief, General Pediatrics at Cohen Children's Medical Center, Thursday, May 8, 2021.

After the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents 12 to 15 years old, Brendan Lo, 13, of Great Neck, and several other teen patients were vaccinated at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, by Dr. Sophia Jan, Chief, General Pediatrics at Cohen Children's Medical Center, Thursday, May 8, 2021.

Christine Zammit, 41, of Syosset, LI, who agreed to deliver her younger sister's Katie Monte baby through surrogacy sit together with baby Riley atKatz Women's Hospital at North Shore University Hospital on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Manhasset.

430 seniors take part in the first in-person graduation held by any Long Island College or University this year at Bethpage Credit Union Stadium located on the LIU campus located at 720 Northern Boulevard in Brookville. May 13, 2021

Annemarie Albate, of Oakdale, at her attorney Bradley Gerstman's office, , May 11, 2021 in Mineola, N.Y. She has filed a lawsuit alleging she was sexually abused when she was a teenager in the Fifth Precinct of Suffolk's police department by the leader of her Police Explorers Troop -- who apparently was related to her. She's suing the alleged abuser, Michael Trentini, along with county and police officials whom she alleges covered up for him.

A NYPD officer Brian McGurran, is released from Kings County Hospital, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Brooklyn. His partner pushes the wheelchair.

Cameron Rothman, (green shorts) moves the ball through the pack during their game on the court at the Roslyn Pines Swim & Tennis Club. They play in a parent run league set up for kids to play Basketball safely outside during the pandemic.

Trumpet player Thomas Manuel. Artists Kevin McEvoy will sketch trumpet player Thomas Manuel while he plays. Photos at The Jazz Loftin Stony Brook, May 1, 2021

Nissequogue Mayor Richard Smith speaks during a ceremony marking 80 years since Whisper the Bull was moved to its current location in Smithtown Monday, May 10, 2021.

(l-r) Miles Weinstock (red) and Owen Smallowitz (all Blue) surround ball handler, Cameron Rothman, (green shorts) with Mason Shulman, during their game on the court at the Roslyn Pines Swim & Tennis Club. they play in a parent run league set up for kids to play Basketball safely outside during the pandemic.

The Wolfstein family left to right are Ariella age 13, Chirel age 15, J.D.Gustaffsen age 18 (a friend), Elinor age 17 and David Wolfstein sit under a Dawn Redwood after letterboxing at Bailey Arboretum Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Locust Valley.

Marisa Reisinger of Queens goes for a run at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on May 10, 2021.

Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Habilitation Specialist Wai Ng, left, works with Robert Bohard of Middle Island as they plant tomatoes at the FREEdom Gardens in Oakdale Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc., which supports individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental illness and traumatic brain injury, offers a work readiness program that gives individuals hands-on agricultural skills that can prepare them for a variety of employment opportunities.

Jess Dato and Hazel, her dog she adopted when the pandemic began, are shown in East Meadow May 6, 2021.

Britney Nathan, of Uniondale, gets emotional as she listens to her mom talk about how proud she is of her, as she gets ready to receive her medical degree from Hofstra's School of Medicine, Monday May 10, 2021. The soon-to-be-named Dr. Nathan is the first student from the School of Medicine's Medical Scholars Pipeline Program to go through graduation and advance to residency.

Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone shakes hands with Frank Boulton, CEO of Long Island Ducks,, after apress conference at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip , the home of the Long Island Ducks, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Bellone announced that the stadium will reopen to fans on May. 26.

St. John the Baptist High School baseball pitcher Kyle Chase warming up in the bullpen before his game against Chaminade High School at St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip Wednesday May 6, 2021. Newsday Top 100 Baseball players for 2021.

Diana Daus of Port Jefferson, embraces her daughter Grace Jos, 15, after she finished the Mother's Day Duathalon Race at Heckscher State Park in East Islip on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Samantha Payne, manager, is shown working at James Cress Florist in Smithtown May 7, 2021.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart says goodbye to her colleagues during her final walkout from Police Headquarters, Friday May 7, 2021 in Yaphank.

Photo of a dome lighting ceremony at the Nassau County Legislative and Executive Building in Mineola on the evening of May 4, 2021. The dome was being lit in the colors orange and green to highlight the plight of people in India suffering through there second wave of Covid-19

With the Fire Island Lighthouse as a backdrop, a fisherman casts his line from the fishing pier at Captree State Park in Bay Shore Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The parents of NYPD Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos, Stavros and Anna, grieve during his funeral at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in Greenlawn, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Samantha Nicks of Manhattan, with her dog Gehrig, center, meet dog named Tucker at the Tulip Festival at Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden, which kicks off today, April 17, 2021 in Manorville, N.Y. People enjoy the festival, In addition to thousands and thousands of tulips, there are cutouts for instagram photos and wooden Dutch shoes..

Nassau Police and firefighters from multiple departments respond to a house fire on Washington Ave. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Garden City.

Irene Tsakos holds the hands of her children, Stavros, 3, left, and Eugenia, 6, at the funeral services for her husband NYPD Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in Greenlawn, Tuesday May 4, 2021.

Matt DeBruin of Long Beach rides a hydrofoil surfboard off Long Beach on May 4, 2021.

NYPD Highway Patrol officers salute outside the cemetery for NYPD police officer Anastasios Tsakos at Northport Rural Cemetery in Northport on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Irene Tsakos is hugged after receiving the flag that covered the coffin of her husband, Anastasios Tsakos, the NYPD Highway Patrol officer from East Northport who was killed by an alleged drunken driver, at the closing of his service outside Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Their daughter Eugenia, 6, is at the bottom left.

The parents of NYPD Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos, Stavros and Anna, grieve during his funeral at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in Greenlawn, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The body of Anastasios Tsakos, the NYPD Highway Patrol officer from East Northport who was killed by an alleged drunken driver, leaves Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church after his service in Greenlawn on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Friends, family and co-workers of Stop & Shop shooting victim Ray Wishropp at a Car Parade In his honor and memory, May 2, 2021 in Hempstead., N.Y. He was a 49-year-old Valley Stream resident who was shot and killed by Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, who worked at the store...

Irene Tsakos, center, holds the hands of her children at the funeral services for her husband NYPD Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in Greenlawn, Tuesday May 4, 2021. Son Stavros, 3, can be seen at left.

Matt DeBruin of Long Beach rides a hydrofoil surfboard off Long Beach on May 4, 2021.

Friends, family and co-workers of Stop & Shop shooting victim Ray Wishropp release lanterns after a Car Parade In his honor and memory, May 2, 2021 in Hempstead., N.Y. He was a 49-year-old Valley Stream resident who was shot and killed by Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, who worked at the store...

Friends, family and co-workers of Stop & Shop shooting victim Ray Wishropp release balloons and lanterns after a Car Parade In his honor and memory, May 2, 2021 in Hempstead., N.Y. He was a 49-year-old Valley Stream resident who was shot and killed by Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, who worked at the store...

Andrew Moshus, 3, of Rockville Centre, at St. Paul's Cathedral's, May 2, 2021 in Hempstead., N.Y. Attending Greek Orthodox Easter church services..

Herricks High School students rally to take a stand against Asian hate,May 15, 2021 in New Hyde Park, N.Y. The Herricks rally organizer is David Xiang, 17, said the event is called Rally With Herricks.