Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Alex Ostap of Commack enjoys an afternoon of fishing at the Massapequa Preserve, Tuesday June 1, 2021.

Yuvraj Bindra and Chaz Bendi in Syosset on June 1, 2021.

Suffolk County First Precinct officer Lucas McDonald, First Precinct Sergeant Sal Gigante, and emergency service officer Keith Charley, with three of goslings that they rescued with assistance from fellow officers after being separating from their mother on the upper railroad crossing bridge along Railroad Avenue in West Babylon on Monday, May 31, 2021. The three goslings were reunited with their mother who stood on ground level awating their rescue, which took police an hour after initial call around 2:40 p.m.

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

France Go de Ina, in a quest to win the Belmont Stakes, being washed by groom Masaki Takano and Kate Hunter a NYRA Belmont recruit after his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

