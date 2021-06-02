TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Top photos from around LI from June 2021

Print

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Alex Ostap of Commack enjoys an afternoon of
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Alex Ostap of Commack enjoys an afternoon of fishing at the Massapequa Preserve, Tuesday June 1, 2021.

Yuvraj Bindra and Chaz Bendi in Syosset on
Credit: Newsday / Raychel Brightman

Yuvraj Bindra and Chaz Bendi in Syosset on June 1, 2021.

Suffolk County First Precinct officer Lucas McDonald, First
Credit: James Carbone

Suffolk County First Precinct officer Lucas McDonald, First Precinct Sergeant Sal Gigante, and emergency service officer Keith Charley, with three of goslings that they rescued with assistance from fellow officers after being separating from their mother on the upper railroad crossing bridge along Railroad Avenue in West Babylon on Monday, May 31, 2021. The three goslings were reunited with their mother who stood on ground level awating their rescue, which took police an hour after initial call around 2:40 p.m.

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

France Go de Ina, in a quest to
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

France Go de Ina, in a quest to win the Belmont Stakes, being washed by groom Masaki Takano and Kate Hunter a NYRA Belmont recruit after his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

France Go de Ina, in a quest to
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

France Go de Ina, in a quest to win the Belmont Stakes, being washed by groom Masaki Takano and Kate Hunter a NYRA Belmont recruit after his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The week before the Belmont Stakes horses training at Belmont Park in Elmont Tuesday June 1, 2021

Latest Long Island News

Intern Keriann Tenney, 23, of Oakdale, shows clams
Students spending summer in hatchery to restore shellfish
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday criticized bail
Shea: Bail reforms have NYPD 'chasing our tail'
Fernando Ramirez Jr. arriving in court in a
Driver gets maximum sentence for DWI crash that killed father of 4
Lawrence Grammer leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in
Defendant takes stand at his murder trial in Nassau
Ana Quintanilla, a nursing student at Molloy College,
State: COVID-19 levels stay low in Memorial Day test results
Varun Datt is seen in police custody in
Police: Uncle saves toddler as car careens onto Syosset sidewalk
Didn’t find what you were looking for?