Top photos from around LI from July 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

A man fishes the harbor in Northport on July 12, 2021.

Ameilia and Clara Hoffman of Northport play on a tire swing in Northport on July 12, 2021.

Cathy Horvath releases a bald eagle at Sagamore Hill on Monday, July 12, 2021 in Oyster Bay.

Santiago Villatoro, 8, from Ronkonkoma kicks a soccer ball at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

A boogie boarder enjoys the challenges of the remnant of Tropical Storm Elsa at Lido Beach in in Lido Beach Friday July 9, 2021

A surfer abandon surf board when the going got tough while enjoys the challenges of the remnant of Tropical Storm Elsa at Lido Beach in in Lido Beach Friday July 9, 2021

US Army veteran Ed Dionian, waves outside his house in Plainview on Sunday, July 11, 2021, where neighbors, police and fellow veterans came out to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Storm clouds seen from Wellwood docks in Lindenhurst, Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Rachel Epstein, 89, of Roslyn, Holocaust survivor whose parents were murdered in Auschwitz concentration camp, tells her story of survival at the 10th Annual Anne Frank Memorial Ceremony, July 11, 2021 in Huntington, N.Y. Arboretum Park. She holds a school picture of herself at 10-years-old in 1942-43 France (she is front row, 3rd from left wearing white). That is the Jewish star she was forced to wear. She and her brother were sheltered and saved by a neighbor family in France when their parents were taken away...

Camper Luca plays on the water slide at the YMCA in Huntington on July 8, 2021.

Crowds gather at Jones Beach on Monday July 5, 2021 in Wantagh.

Jeremy Barrera, 3 of Hicksville, tries to keep cool as he runs through the spray park at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday June 29, 2021 in East Meadow.

Denzel Washington, left, of Brentwood spars with Kevin Geick, right, of Mastic Beach in the foreground at the Long Island Bujutsu Academy in Bay Shore on the evening of July 7, 2021.

Stefan They, 7, cools off at Geiger park in Wyandanch, Tuesday July 6, 2021.

Friends Ashanti Ferguson and her son Jaxon, 1 (left) and Aaliyah Taylor and her son Raiden, 1, cool off at Geiger park in Wyandanch, Tuesday July 6, 2021.

Jacob Gaertner, 11, cools off at Geiger park in Wyandanch, Tuesday July 6, 2021.

Crowds of people cheer healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who are honored for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic during today's "Hometown Heroes" Ticker Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York.

Nurse at Northwell HealthÕs Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Sandra Lindsay attends the "Hometown Heroes" Ticker Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York. Healthcare Workers, first responders and essential workers are honored in Manhattan's Canyon of Heroes for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ashley Orellana and her sister Ariana in the sand at Jones Beach on Monday July 5, 2021 in Wantagh.

Larry Zimmer of Glen Cove finds a quiet spot to read Colonel Sun, a James Bond continuation novel, for a second time, at Morgan Memorial Park in Glen Cove before the afternoon rain, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Mateo Higgens, 16 months, of Glen Cove, burns off some energy before the afternoon rain, while running around Morgan Memorial Park in Glen Cove with grandma Carmen Molina of Glen Cove, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

A cyclist rides on a shaded path along the shore of McDonald Pond in Hempstead Lake State Park, Monday, July 5, 2021.

Amanda Cheung, left, and Colette Vaughan, of Franklin Square, kayak with their dachshund, "Macchiato," at Hempstead Lake State Park, in West Hempstead, July 5, 2021

Jaxson Kinder and his grandfather Bob Delfino of Huntington look across the harbor and through the park in Northport on July 12, 2021.