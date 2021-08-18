Top photos from around LI from August 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Incoming medical students receive their white coats and recite the Hippocratic Oath during the White Coat Ceremony in the Staller Center at Stony Brook University, Sunday, August 15, 2021

Nassau County executive Laura Curran getting a lot of support while joining in a rally with supporters, labor leaders, and local business owners to unveil her plan for Nassau's next chapter outside the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building Saturday Aug. 14, 2021

Nassau County executive Laura Curran enjoying a funny moment with LI Federation of Labor president John Durso while getting a lot of support joining during a rally with supporters, labor leaders, and local business owners to unveil her plan for Nassau's next chapter outside the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building Saturday Aug. 14, 2021

NC police salute as the Emerald Pipe band and the body of fallen police officer Matthew Perlungher pass outside Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

The wife Erika and daughter Emma Perlungher watch with emotions as a fly over embellishes the sky over the Garden City Community Church after service for their beloved husband and father Matthew Perlungher in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Nassau County executive Laura Curran watches the the body of fallen police officer Matthew Perlungher leaves Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

The wife Erika and daughter Emma Perlungher watching as the body of Matthew Perlungher is carried from Garden City Community Church after service for the beloved husband and father Matthew Perlungher in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Nassau County police in line for the procession of fallen police officer Matthew Perlungher outside Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

The Nassau County Emerald Society Pipe Band at the ready during the service for fallen police officer Matthew Perlungher outside the Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

East Coast Black Belt Academy in Middle Island met at Smith Point Beach in Shirley for the 31st Annual Beach Workout on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Led by Sensei Jerry Figgiani, students from ages 5 years to those in their 60's joined in an early morning workout that finished with a dip in the ocean.

The church was filled with love ones during the service for Nassau County Police Officer Matthew A. Perlungher at the Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

As Nassau's finest, family and love ones stand by, the body of fallen police officer Mattherw Perlungher is being carried into the Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Formation is set and ready to receive their fallen, officer Matthew Perlungher at the Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Nassau County Police saluting the service of fallen officer Matthew Perlungher after the service at Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

The sun sets behind stage lights during dress rehearsal for the Bay Street Theater production of ÒCamelotÓ on the evening of August 3, 2021. The Sag Harbor based theatre group will be holding their performances outdoors and under the stars in Bridgehampton from August 5 through August 29.

Britney Coleman plays Guenevere during a dress rehearsal of the Bay Street Theater production of ÒCamelotÓ on the evening of August 3, 2021. The Sag Harbor based theatre group will be holding their performances outdoors and under the stars in Bridgehampton from August 5 through August 29.

Jeremy Kushnier, plays King Arthur and Britney Coleman plays Guenevere during a dress rehearsal of the Bay Street Theater production of "Camelot" on the evening of August 3, 2021. The Sag Harbor based theatre group will be holding their performances outdoors and under the stars in Bridgehampton from August 5 through August 29.

Dr. Monique Akil, superintendent of schools, Uniondale Union Free School District, right, and Ms. Adelina Blanco-Harvey, President, Uniondale Union Free School District Board of Education, left, stand outside Uniondale High School, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Christopher Ellis, who was convicted of murder in 1992, had his conviction tossed and leaves Nassau County Courthouse hugging his brother Curly on Monday August 9, 2021 in Mineola.

Christopher Ellis, who was convicted of murder in 1992, had his conviction tossed and leaves Nassau County Courthouse hugging his brother Paul on Monday August 9, 2021 in Mineola.

Jimmy Buffet and his Coral Reefer Band performs at Northwell Health at Jone Beach Theatre on the evening of August 10, 2021

Joe and Vicki Manning of Maryland traveled up to tailgate and attend the Jimmy Buffet Concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre on the evening of August 10, 2021

Professional knife thrower, (The Rev., Dr.) David R. Adamovich, A.K.A. ÒThe Great ThrowdiniÓ (not pictured) demonstrates his skills with a throwing knife, splitting a straw, held in mouth by his Girlfriend and ÒTarget GirlÓ Lynn Wheat in their Freeport home on the afternoon of August 1, 2021.

Jack Ferguson of Deer Park loses a fish on the line at Argle Park in Babylon on Aug. 10, 2021.

Sisters Amy Curtis of Bay Shore and Laura Curtis of Yapank enjoy the view at Argle Park in Babylon on Aug. 10, 2021.

Lula pushes her sister Tatum Dellaccio at Argle Park in Babylon on Aug. 10, 2021.

Nassau County Highway Patrol hitting the roads for a safer roadway at the entrance to the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway in Syosset Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021. County Executive Laura Curran and Commissioner of Police Patrick J. Ryder announcing that Nassau County Police Department's latest efforts to crackdown on reckless driving on local roads and highways at the southbound entrance of the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway in Syosset Aug. 4, 2021.

NYPD Deputy Chief Vincent DeMarino, who died as a result of cancer linked to his work in the search and recovery efforts at Ground Zero in the wake of 9/11, was honored with the dedication of a street in front of his Valley Stream home, Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Fourteen month old Jezell spinning around Eisenhower Park in her electric powered vehicle under the close watch of her dad Mauro Jimenez. Weather Floater East Meadow, NY Monday August 2, 2021 (Howard Simmons)

Fans of the late Marcel Theo Hall aka "Biz Markie" gathered outside the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts for the funeral of the legendary Hip Hop artist, Monday Aug. 2, 2021.

Treach from Naughty by Nature s from Naughty by Nature speaks to members of the media as he arrived for the funeral of Marcel Theo Hall aka "Biz Markie", outside the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts Monday Aug. 2, 2021.

Photo of the bluffs in Montauk as seen from Camp Hero State Park on the afternoon of August 3, 2021

Almeer Baloch, 4 gets a popsicle from William L. Buck Elementary School Principal, Johanne Gaddy as she greets parents and students with popsicles in an effort to connect with them and prepare for the school year ahead, Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021 in Valley Stream.

Fat Joe and his wife arrive for the funeral of Marcel Theo Hall aka "Biz Markie" at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts, Monday Aug. 2, 2021.

A glider plane soars at 3,000 feet in the air above at the Long Island Soaring Association at Brookhaven Calabro Airport, in Shirley on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

A 1-2 year old female terrier mix rescue dog from Tennessee hopes to get a forever home during the North Shore Animal League America celebration of "DOGust 1st" at its headquarters in Port Washington, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Jenna Davidson and her daughter Charlotte, 2, of Bethpage, enjoy the kiddie train that ran for many years at the Lollipop Farm in Syosset and now runs every Saturday at the John Gardiner Farm, which is run by the Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association, Saturday, July 31, 2021. JENNA - 516-967-5350

Ed Eccker, front, of Pennsylvania, and Delores Hutchinson, of Brooklyn, participate in a Canoe Race in the water off Waterfront Park in Freeport on Aug. 1, 2021.

Funeral services for the late Marcel Theo Hall aka "Biz Markie" at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts, Monday Aug. 2, 2021.

A 1-2 year old female terrier mix rescue dog from Tennessee hopes to get a forever home during the North Shore Animal League America celebration of "DOGust 1st" at its headquarters in Port Washington, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Milagros Soto, right, is all smiles as she's greeted by Vanessa Baird-Streeter, Deputy County Executive, after being promoted from Inspector to Chief at the Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Chelsea Quinn of Southold, left, Sianna Renee of Mattituck and Leslie Colon of Greenport attended a candlelight vigil who lost two of their friends, held at Mitchell Park in Greenport on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 after at least six people on the North Fork have died over the weekend due to fentanyl-laced cocaine.