Top photos from around LI from September 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

As the end of summer approaches Kathy Walczak and her husband, Paul Miklean, took advantage of the comfortable evening temperatures to partake in a few card games on the front porch of their Stony Brook home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Karen and Mike Civitella, of West Sayville, go for a walk at Heckscher State Park in East Islip with their dogs Zoe, 11, left, and Ava, 3, on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Bobby Lloyd, a first responder Chaplin who is now battling leukemia which is linked to his time of service at the twin towers in 2001, speaks on Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021 in Amityville

Captain James Schneider, right, is shown during a ceremony at Huntington Harbor on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, recognizing him for his efforts on Sept. 11, 2001, when he put together a crew of 13 that helped rescue people from lower Manhattan.

Captain James Schneider, left, holds a flag honoring a friend lost on 9/11. Schneider himself was honored with a ceremony, at Huntington Harbor on Friday, Sept. 2, 2021. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Schneider heeded the call for help from the US Coast Guard and put together a crew of 13 that helped rescue people from lower Manhattan.

Rocio Carpio of Baldwin with her kids Beatriz, 1, and Nathan Magno, 6, at Eisenhower Park, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Volunteers and staff members at the North Shore Animal League welcomed more than fifty dogs and puppies rescued from shelter partners in Shreveport, Louisiana, Monday Sept. 6, 2021 in Port Washington.

Angelina Cassol, 11, of Queens, feeds crackers to the seagulls on a windy and cool day with temps in the 60's on Labor Day weekend at Jones Beach, September 5, 2021 in Wantagh,, NY. .Parents Giselle & Marcelo Bessa

Marcelo Bessa of Queens, feed crackers to the seagulls on a windy and cool day with temps in the 60's on Labor Day weekend at Jones Beach, September 5, 2021 in Wantagh,, NY. .

Garrett Chelius, inspects his damaged vehicle in driveway of his home on Fiddlers Green Drive in Lloyd Harbor on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Dante Lopez, 9, of Port Washington, plays in the firefighter themed playground at Firefighters Park in Great Neck, Sept. 7, 2021. ..Tha park is in honor of local firefighter, Jonathan L. Ielpi who died on September 11th. ..Dante's mom- 516-423-3349

Peter and Virginia Murphy, in the bedroom of their home on Green Neck Road in Lloyd Harbor on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The couple said they were sleeping when the tree crashed through their bedroom.

Crews work on trying to clear abandoned cars and flooding on Hillside Ave. on Thursday Sept. 2, 2021 in Herricks.

Joe Muller walks through a flooded Hillside Ave. on Thursday Sept. 2, 2021 in Herricks.

Nassau Police work on trying to clear abandoned cars and flooding on Hillside Ave. on Thursday Sept. 2, 2021 in Herricks.

Jacqueline Maragni holds her 11 month-old daughter, Raven, at her home in West Bayblon, Friday Sept. 3, 2021. Jacqueline talks about how the end of unemployment benefits will impact her and her family.

Dylan Finnerty, 10, front, his sister Addison, 7, and brother Brody, 6, hurry to pick up trash from the sand at Malibu Beach in Lido Beach on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. In a effort to keep town beaches as clean as those found in Florida, the Town of Hempstead is providing supermarket-style baskets which ecologically minded beach goers can use to collect debris along the coastline. The effort will prevent trash from entering the waste stream and protect the delicate dune system. Through a public/private partnership with Peter's Clam Bar, the town is installing "clean-up basket trees" at local beaches where beach visitirs can pick up their baskets.

A vehicle drives through a flooded Mills Pond Road in Stony Brook on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

With significant rainfall in the forecast, a Town of Islip DPW crew cleans storm drains along Browns River Road in Sayville Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

Portrait of ten year old Chess Master Tanitoluwa Adewumi in his Port Jefferson Station home on the afternoon of August 31, 2021.

First day of school at Bayview Avenue School of Arts and Sciences in Freeport, Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021.

Assistant teacher Felicia Walsh welcomes a student on the first day of school at Bayview Avenue School of Arts and Sciences in Freeport, Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021.

Portrait of ten year old Chess Master Tanitoluwa Adewumi in his Port Jefferson Station home on the afternoon of August 31, 2021. He Is shown with the trophy he won from the under-12 North American Youth Chess Championship in Chicago.

Viktorija Golubic, SUI Bianca Andreescu, CAN during the first round of the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021

Parents and children wait for the doors to open on the first day of school at Bayview Avenue School of Arts and Sciences in Freeport, Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021.

The hands of Nykiah Morgan in her Westbury home, holding a photo of her mother Dororthy Morgan who perished in the September 11, attack on the the World Trade Center. Recently, the NYC medical examiners office identified DorothyÕs remains 20 years after there attack.