Top photos from around LI from November 2021

Uncoventional holiday wreaths made by Maura Maietta Nixon at her home in Seaford, Friday Nov. 19, 2021.

Tiffany Kian age 8 of East Moriches enjoys the morning snow showers on Moriches Aave in East Moriches Nov.28th, 2021.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder is the guest reader at the "Pick-A-Reading Partner" program to young students at Mrs. Holly Martini's second grade class as the students at Eastplain School celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in North Massapequa.

Wall Street in Huntington Village is closed to traffic as the town prepares for the holiday's. November 23, 2021

US Marine Veteran Ali Bardeguez, left, with Nicole Schwartz, Re/Max realtor, at Paws of War in Smithtown with Hercules, a boxer, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Schwartz has donated funding for the training of Hercules for services for Bardeguez.

A man walks a dog at Mascot Dock in Patchogue, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Bicyclists rides in the sunset at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Wading River School students had the opportunity to learn about the Suffolk County Police Department's Special Patrol Aviation Unit after it landed in the rear of the school on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Pilot Phaedra Musselman, talks to students about the Aviation Unit.

Hicksville HighSchool graduate Devashish Basnet recently named Rhodes Scholar. Sunday November 21, 2021

Floral Park Memorial High School student Alyssa Obrady, 17, of Elmont, left, volunteers to help veterans putting supplies into bags at the Freeport Armory, Veteran Len Goldstein of Lynbrook, Marine served in the Cuban missile crisis 1960-64, right, November 22, 2021 in Freeport, N.Y. The Nassau County Legislature and Veterans Affairs head Ralph Esposito is joined by veterans groups to announce the Veterans Winter Stand Down. Veterans Stand Down allows veterans to obtain the necessary services that they are entitled to, including food, peer counseling, housing, clothing and toiletries. ..

Nicole Schwartz, Re/Max realtor, at Paws of War in Smithtown with Hercules, a boxer, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Schwartz has donated funding for the training of Hercules for services for US Marine veteran Ali Bardeguez.

U.S. Marine Corps. veteran Al Pelosi, of East Islip honored veterans by walking approximately 3 miles on the trail along Sunrise Highway near Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Bellport poses with their Championship plaque after their win in the Suffolk County Division II Finals against Lindenhurst, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Lavalle Stadium.

Allyson Greenstein, and her sister Ilana, of Rocky Point, take a selfie with their father Todd as they travel on the LIRR to Manhattan to watch Billy Joel in concert at Madison Square Garden, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Turkeys at Miloski's Poultry Farm in Calverton, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Thanksgiving food prices are rising, to record highs for some products, due to supply chain shortages, inflation, etc.

Fishermen out in the Great South Bay at Mascot Dock in Patchogue, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Bella Varelakis, 9, of enjoys a day at the playground at John J. Burns park in Massapequa Park, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021.

Black Friday shoppers at Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore, Friday Nov. 26, 2021.

Lark Shlimbaum with her dog, Rascal, an agility dog who lost a hind leg to cancer. The AKC banned the Terrier from competing in their competitions, as per a policy against the tri-pawed, his owners who are attorneys living in Bay Shore, got the AKC to overturn the policy.

Mount Sinai South Nassau's Vaxmobile parked outside The Marion & Aaron Gural JCC. in Lawrence, Monday Nov. 8, 2021.

Saidou Kabre of Brentwood walks out with Samsung TV he bought at a discount during Black Friday at Best Buy in Bay Shore, Friday Nov. 26, 2021.

Dainell, who was severely autistic, died while being subdued by police at a group home. Here, his mother Glynice Simmons holds an undated photo of him.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder high fives students at Eastplain School as they celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in North Massapequa.

Emma Karasz, 4, of Rockville Centre, strikes a pose mimicking the statue on a sunny day at Old Westbury Gardens, listed on the National Register of Historic Places,November 21, 2021 in Old Westbury, N.Y. The former home of John S. Phipps, his wife, Margarita Grace Phipps and their four children. Completed in 1906 by the English designer, George A. Crawley, the Charles II-style mansion is nestled amid 200 acres of formal gardens. ...

Irene Lee 4 of Whitestone is busy collecting acorns and twigs as she plays among piles of fallen autumn leaves at the playground in Hempstead Lake State Park, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Shaggy Lacz, of Yaphank, catches a rainbow trout in the waters of the Connetquot River while fly fishing with a friend at the Connetquot River State Park and Preserve, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Artist Todd Arnett with his 32-foot tall wood sculpture the Lady of the Lake in Ronkonkoma on Nov. 18, 2021.

Leanne Simonsen, the victim's wife, looks on at the sentencing of Christopher Ransom, who pleaded guilty last month in the friendly-fire death of NYPD detective Brian Simonsen, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Queens.

Robert Votruba #44 of Garden City. left, makes a leaping catch for a 25-yard gain during the third quarter of the Nassau County Conference II football final against MacArthur at Shuart Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Relatives of the victims of American Airlines Flight 587 gathered Friday morning at the memorial in Belle Harbor, Queens, on the 20th anniversary of the crash. On the morning of November 12, 2001, American Airlines Flight 587 bound to the Dominican Republic crashed into Belle Harbor, Queens, near JFK International Airport. All of its 265 victims, which included 251 passengers, 9 crew members, and 5 people on the ground perished in this terrible tragedy. .

A woman walks through the dozens of American Flags placed In GreenportÕs Mitchell Park to commemorate VeteranÕs Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Each of the flags in the ÒField of Honor Ò set up in the park by the Rotary Club of Greenport, have tags attached listing the names of veterans and fallen service members from the Greenport area.

Standing among the dozens off American Flags placed In GreenportÕs Mitchell Park to commemorate VeteranÕs Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, four-year-old Violet Fetrow, of San Fransisco, who was visiting her aunt Gerri Doherty, right, of Jamnesport, stops to look at some of the tags inscribed with the names of veterans and fallen service members who were being honored in a ÒField of Honor Ò set up in the park by the Rotary Club of Greenport.

View of Long Island National Cemetery on Wellwood Ave in Farmingdale, New York, on Thursday Nov. 11, 2021.

National Weather service meterologist Nelson Vaz, surveys damage to a home on Grand Street in Shirley, after roof was blown off home at 155 McGraw Street in Shirley and went flying into the home and trees on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

BETTER COLORÑA bugler withe a Marine honor stands at attention during a ceremony at the Eternal Light Flagstaff before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Tom Mooney, far right, Master of Ceremonies and service officer, salutes along with Boy Scouts from Troop 3, during a Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Plaza in Smithtown on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Peighton Lundin, 7, pays tribute to her grandfather, Veteran George Lundin Jr. at Long Island National Cemetery on Wellwood Ave in Farmingdale, New York, on Thursday Nov. 11, 2021.

A man getting some exercise while riding his bike with his dog in tow through the autumn colors at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021

A turtle sticks his noise above the lake water in search for food at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021

(left to right) Veteran Coy Richardson, past commander of post 342 and Veteran David Jones, second vice commander roll up the American flag after a ceremony for Veterans Day concluded outside of the Freeport Memorial Library on Merrick Road in Freeport, New York on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

A woman taking picture of the small fish in th lake in Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow on this mild fall day Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021

Bicyclists rides in the sunset at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

A man enjoying the mild weather while riding his skateboard through the colorful foliage at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021

A woman using an umbrella to screen her from the sun while walking around the lake on this mild fall day at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021

Evelyn Diaz, of Brentwood, watches the sun set with her 5 month old daughter Elizabeth, at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

A school bus streaking past the autumn leave in Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021

Marine Sgt. Victoria Maston and Sgt. Raul Pillco fold the first flag that flew in 1959 over Homestead School on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Garden City.

Laura Baker of Brightwaters takes the children she's babysitting out for a sunset stroll on Main Street in Islip on Nov. 8, 2021.

Eleanore and Alexandra Marks of Lindenhurst leave a bakery in Islip with a box full of cupcakes to take home on Nov. 8, 2021.

Edward Eder on the train platform with the Fairfield Metro at Farmingdale residential complex behind him, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Marcia Tacuri, of Patchogue, purchases sunflowers from The Farm on Lakeland in Sayville, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Marcia Tacuri, of Patchogue, purchases sunflowers from Rob Hammerle, owner of The Farm on Lakeland in Sayville, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Jaxon Blount, 9, of Freeport receives first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC, on Tuesday, appproved the Pfizer vaccination for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Vaccine given at the Vaxmobile; City of Long Beach City Hall

Army veteran Frank Wolff, 100, is embraced by Marva Howell, outside Brandywine Living at Huntington Terrace in Melville, where staff, family members and residents celebrated his birthday party.

Army veteran Frank Wolff, 100, shakes hands with his son Larry Wolff, at Brandywine Living at Huntington Terrace in Melville, where staff, family members and residents celebrated his birthday party. Wolff's other son David, is seen, rear along with Frank's aide Marva Howell.

Roberto Rivera, 8, with his mother Ximena Castedo, left, as he gets a COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Sophia Jan at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park on Nov. 4

Brad Davidson of Huntington plays the bagpipe at the town of Huntington's Veterans Day ceremony at town hall on Nov. 7, 2021. The town placed flags covering their town hall's front lawn, each in honnor of a veteran.

Andy Ghibaudi, 8, of boy scout den 9 and Huntington points out a name to his friend on a memorial wall at the town of Huntington's Veterans Day ceremony at town hall on Nov. 7, 2021. The town placed flags covering their town hall's front lawn, each in honnor of a veteran.

Army veterans from VF post 9263 (Elwood and Commack) Malia Bundt, John Schnepp and Dominic Cutalo at the town of Huntington's Veterans Day ceremony at town hall on Nov. 7, 2021. The town placed flags covering their town hall's front lawn, each in honnor of a veteran.

Reagan Haase, 3, of Southold went with her grandfather Steven Sweeney of Mattituck as he casts his ballot at Mattituck-Cutchogue Jr. Sr. High School in Mattituck on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

A fisherman tries his luck at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Conditions were sunny, but brisk, with high temperatures in the low 50's.

A woman walks along the beach at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Conditions were sunny, but brisk, with high temperatures in the low 50's.

Erna Anderson walks her dog Princess in Eisenhower Park on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in East Meadow.

Artist Michele Dodd of Long Beach paints a seasonal window display featuring a turkey and pumpkins on a pizza restaurant Brixx & Barley LBNY, November 2, 2021 in Long Beach, N.Y. The temperatures are supposed to drop into the 40's this evening...

New York governor Kathy Hochul, center, participates in the groundbreaking at Phase 2 of the Ronkonkoma hub on Union Avenue in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

A tree damages a home and an underground pipe at the corner of Clover Ln and Heather Ln in Levittown Saturday Nov. 13, 2021