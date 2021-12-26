Top photos from around LI from December 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

William Kaltsas, 100, who served in the Army during WWII reflects on Pearl Harbor 80 years after the attacks.

Dina Lohan arrives at the Nassau County Courthouse on Dec. 3, 2021 in Mineola. Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, is expected to be sentenced in Nassau County Court to 18 days in jail following her September plea to felony drunken driving.

Hempstead Village Deputy Police Chief Richard Holland hugs his wife as he leaves Nassau County Courthouse after being found not guilty on Dec. 1, 2021 in Mineola.

Santa Claus greets Kyan Panjvani, 9, of Syosset, at Sugar Crazy in Plainview on Dec. 12, 2021.

Nurse Sandra Lindsay, of Port Washington, was the first in the nation to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Demonstrators during a press conference by New York State Attorney General Letitia James in Hicksville where she announced her office shutting down Shake-A-Paw for alleged animal mistreatment on Dec. 16, 2021.

Christmas Eve travelers wait for flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 24, 2021.

Lennon Harrington, 13, of Huntington, is given the flu shot by Wendy Gonzalez, RN, at Huntington Village Pediatrics, in Huntington on Dec. 8, 2021.

A person walks by a COVID-19 vaccine advertisement on the side of a bus stop at the corner of Carleton Avenue and Main Street in East Islip on Dec. 10, 2021.

Members of Nassau County Police Emergency Services Unit participate in Operation Holiday Drop In as they repel down Cohen Children's Medical Center as wave to children through the windows on Dec. 11, 2021 in New Hyde Park.

Stony Brook University graduate Alyssa O'Hara reacts to seeing her husband, Air Force Sr. Airman Justin O'Hara, who surprised her on the stage as she received her diploma at the Stony Brook University 2021 winter commencement on Dec. 17, 2021.

During an outing with his family, Sebastiano Bentiviegna, 7, of Smithtown, feeds the goats at Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, in Commack, on Dec. 17, 2021.

The Dairy Queen in Medford stopped in-house dining with prominent signs on the windows blaming people harassing employees.

A crowd of people, most wearing masks, walk from Main Street in Patchogue after a show ended at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Dec. 21, 2021.

Members of VFW Post 361, in Wyandanch, take a break as they wait for families with children to arrive for the annual Toys for Tots holiday toy distribution on Dec. 22, 2021.

Joe Orlowski, of Bayport, crosses Main Street in Patchogue, as he walks to West Lake with intentions of fishing for trout on Dec. 10, 2021.

Long lines are seen outside City MD on Dec. 23, 2021 in East Meadow.

Dovid Vaisfiche juggles for the residents of the Developmental Disabilities Institute (DDI) of Little Plains during a Hannukah celebration on Dec. 2, 2021 in Huntington.

Tyler Lipsky demonstrates how he is able to play soccer on Dec. 22, 2021 with his newly designed soccer plow, which was designed by his classmates in Oceanside.

Stuart Cameron, acting Suffolk police commissioner, embraces Deputy County Executive Vanessa Baird-Streeter as he walks from the John L. Barry police headquarters in Yaphank after announcing his retirement after 37 years on Dec. 17, 2021.

Michael Doall, associate director for bivalve restoration at Stony Brook University's School of Marine & Atmospheric Sciences, inside the Marine Science Research Center in Southampton on Dec. 23, 2021.

Michael Doall, associate director for bivalve restoration at Stony Brook University's School of Marine & Atmospheric Sciences, holds juvenile bay scallops inside the Marine Science Research Center in Southampton on Dec. 23, 2021.

Residents wave signs along Main Street prior to a public hearing about the proposed Greybarn apartment complex in Sayville held at Islip Town Hall West in Islip on Dec. 1, 2021.

Inclement weather doesn't stop people getting out for some exercise on the boardwalk in Long Beach on Dec. 18, 2021.

Melville residents Judy Roth, front right, Susan Bloomfield right rear, are preparing the hot plates for people who need a hot meal, while Bill Katz, of Lindenhurst, delivers the meals through a window at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wyandanch on Dec. 22, 2021.

Longwood High School Class of 2021 graduate Brayden Olive hugs his siblings during an early visit to his little sister's 3rd grade class at Charles E. Walters Elementary School in Yaphank on Dec. 17, 2021. Olive left for Navy boot camp and made a surprise return.

Nurse practitioner Dorothy Nanny-Rojas prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside Bonbino's Pizzaria on Dec. 20, 2021 in Rockville Centre.

Mason Ricoy, 10, Island Park, receives his COVID-19 vaccine by Mary Ann DeDomenici with his mom Shannan by his side at the Island Park Public Library on Dec. 22, 2021 in Island Park.

Dante Gamez, 4, of Hempstead, picks a toy during the "Winter Wonderland" event held at the Marshall School in Hempstead on Dec. 18, 2021.

The first paid woman firefighter Catherine Lewis in the renovated Fire Department provided by the Drew Barrymore Show on Dec. 22, 2021.

People attend a rally against hate on Dec 1, 2021 on the steps of Central Synagogue-Beth Emeth in Rockville Centre in response to members of the the Proud Boys marching through their town.

As part of the Toys for Tots program, members of VFW Post 361 in Wyandanch, including Charles Dawson, of Wyandanch, prepares donated toys for the annual holiday toy distribution on Dec. 22, 2021.

Occupational therapist Kerrin Peterson, of the physical therapy department at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, shows a toy bear to 3-year-old Mia Felsberg during her physical therapy session at the hospital on Dec. 23, 2021.

Three generations of the Twiss family, Liz, Eleanor and Katherine, take a Christmas Day walk through their Stony Brook neighborhood with their dog on Dec. 25, 2021.

West Babylon resident Maureen Kelly handing hot meals to people in the basement of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wyandanch on Dec. 22, 2021.

Bishop William F. Murphy greets parishioners after Christmas Day Mass at St. Agnes Church on Dec. 25, 2021 in Rockville Centre.

Parishioners celebrate Christmas Day Mass at St. Agnes Church on Dec. 25, 2021, in Rockville Centre.

Keechant Sewell, the chief of detectives for the Nassau Police Department, listens to Mayor-elect Eric Adams as they both address members of the press on Dec. 15, 2021 after being introduced by as the next NYPD commissioner, and the first woman to lead the department as its third Black commissioner.

An area of erosion at Gilgo State Park believed to be caused by the former Coast Guard station, now hauled away, ahead of a dredging project for the Fire Island Inlet that will replenish sand at the park.

Keechant Sewell, the chief of detectives for the Nassau Police Department, speaks to members of the press on Dec. 15, 2021 after being introduced by as the next NYPD commissioner, and the first woman to lead the department as its third Black commissioner.

Charlie and Jessica Peng, of Roslyn, celebrate Christmas with a dance in the sand at Jones Beach on Dec. 25, 2021.