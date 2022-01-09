Top photos from around LI from January 2022

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

The remnant of yesterday's winter storm did not deter folks from going our for a walk in the brisk air on the boardwalk at Long Beach Saturday Jan. 8, 2022.

Commuters walk a snow covered platform.at the LIRR station on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Mineola.

This man his child (lost their names), enjoying the snowy hill on a snow day at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow Friday Jan. 7, 2022.

Mike Pappalardo, of Mount Sinai, gets ready to push off Son, Bryce, 4, top, daughter, Anna, 6, middle, and their friend ,Austin Antino, 7, down the hill during an afternoon of sledding at North Shore Heritage Park in Mt. Sinai on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Isabella OÕReilly, 7, of Port Jefferson Station, feels the thrill as she rides her sled down the hill during an afternoon of sledding at North Shore Heritage Park in Mt. Sinai on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Kimmon Stair clears snow off his car on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Westbury.

Kimmon Stair clears snow off his car on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Westbury.

Karter Stair shovels his driveway on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Westbury.

Commuters walk a snow covered platform.at the LIRR station on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Mineola.

Commuters walk a snow covered platform.at the LIRR station on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Mineola.

Cars are blanketed with snow along Henry Street in Kings Park Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Joe Cappiello shovels his driveway as his daughter, Sophia, 8, makes snow angels on Hudson Drive in Kings Park Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Tabbethia Haubold, owner of Long Island Yarn carries over a Christmas tree to feed her llamas on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Amelia Coronel, 2, of Port Washington, tastes some snow while playing with her family by the harbor in Port Washington, after Friday morning's snowfall, Jan 7, 2021.

Commuters walk a snow covered platform.at the LIRR station on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Mineola.

LIRR crews salt platforms.at the LIRR station on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Mineola.

The Town of Oyster Bay prepares for Friday's expected snow at their Public Works complex in Syosset, Thursday, Jan 6, 2021.

Ross Taff of Muttontown buys a car scraper ahead of Friday's expected snow, Thursday, Jan 6, 2021, at Trio Hardware in Plainview.

A coalition of non-partisan people led by the League of Women voters during a rally, Thursday Jan. 6, 2022 in Huntington, calling for peace at the polls, protection for the process and the survival of American democracy.

A coalition of non-partisan people led by the League of Women voters during a rally, Thursday Jan. 6, 2022 in Huntington, calling for peace at the polls, protection for the process and the survival of American democracy.

Goats chomp down on a live Christmas tree at Goodale Farms in Riverhead on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Jersey milking cows at Mecox Bay Dairy in Bridgehampton on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The farm has been awarded a $150,000 state grant to help expand its manure management system. The money will pay for a holding tank to store the farm's cow waste which is then watered down and turned into fertilizer without impacting groundwater.

Chris Leggio exits his 1960 Ford F-100 while he and his wife Toni, of Nesconset, enjoy a cold afternoon sipping coffee soda inside their 1960 Ford F-100 at Sayville Marina Park, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Nassau County Police K9 officer Kevin Munnelly, with his partner Doyle, at police headquarters in Mineola on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Doyle tracked down the gas station bandits.

Cars lined up at Glen Cove High School for parents to receive Covid Home Test Kits for students. Monday January 03, 2022

Nassau County Police K9 officer Kevin Munnelly, with his partner Doyle, at police headquarters in Mineola on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Doyle tracked down the gas station bandits.

Cars lined up at Glen Cove High School for parents to receive Covid Home Test Kits for students. Monday January 03, 2022

Barbara and Tony Calabro from Huntington sit with their dog Max at Heckscher Park in Huntington on Jan. 2, 2022.

Long line of vehicles wait for Covid-19 home test kits at Huntington High School on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Home test kits shown at Huntington High School where Covid-19 test kits were given out on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Jayden Schneider, 14, a Huntington High School student, shows a Covid home test he received with his Dad James Schneider at a drive through at the school on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

5th grader Tristan Lomax, 10, on the first day back to school after Christmas break attending a class in his bedroom because his school, Powells Lane School, has gone remote this week, January 3, 2022 in Westbury, NY. Some school districts have pivoted to remote learning....

Covid-19 tests are given out after Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announced plans to distribute 40,000 testing kits this weekend at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, January 2, 2022 in Uniondale, N.Y. Blakeman, who takes over at 12:01 a.m., said 20,000 testing kits, with two tests in each kit, would be distributed Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Coliseum parking lot. .

Traffic backs up as cars wait to get free take home covid-19 tests after Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announced plans to distribute 40,000 testing kits this weekend at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, January 2, 2022 in Uniondale, N.Y. Blakeman, who takes over at 12:01 a.m., said 20,000 testing kits, with two tests in each kit, would be distributed Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Coliseum parking lot. .

Covid-19 tests are given out after Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announced plans to distribute 40,000 testing kits this weekend at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, January 2, 2022 in Uniondale, N.Y. Blakeman, who takes over at 12:01 a.m., said 20,000 testing kits, with two tests in each kit, would be distributed Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Coliseum parking lot. .

Home test kits shown at Huntington High School where Covid-19 test kits were given out on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Covid-19 tests are given out after Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announced plans to distribute 40,000 testing kits this weekend at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, January 2, 2022 in Uniondale, N.Y. Blakeman, who takes over at 12:01 a.m., said 20,000 testing kits, with two tests in each kit, would be distributed Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Coliseum parking lot. .

Covid-19 tests are given out after Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announced plans to distribute 40,000 testing kits this weekend at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, January 2, 2022 in Uniondale, N.Y. Blakeman, who takes over at 12:01 a.m., said 20,000 testing kits, with two tests in each kit, would be distributed Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Coliseum parking lot. .

Traffic backs up as cars wait to get free take home covid-19 tests after Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announced plans to distribute 40,000 testing kits this weekend at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, January 2, 2022 in Uniondale, N.Y. Blakeman, who takes over at 12:01 a.m., said 20,000 testing kits, with two tests in each kit, would be distributed Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Coliseum parking lot. .

Traffic backs up as cars wait to get free take home covid-19 tests after Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announced plans to distribute 40,000 testing kits this weekend at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, January 2, 2022 in Uniondale, N.Y. Blakeman, who takes over at 12:01 a.m., said 20,000 testing kits, with two tests in each kit, would be distributed Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Coliseum parking lot. .

Riders pull their sleds back up the hill for another run during an afternoon of sledding at North Shore Heritage Park in Mt. Sinai on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.